CONCORD -- New Hampshire became the last New England state to issue a stay-at home order for COVID-19, with many non-essential businesses told to close and residents to limit their movement for more than a month starting Friday at 11:59 p.m.
Gov. Chris Sununu issued the order, which lasts until May 4, on Thursday afternoon after 24 hours in which his office received many calls urging the action.
He said that schools, which he previously ordered closed until April 3, would remain closed until May 4. He did not rule out remote learning for the duration of the school year.
Sununu stressed that the stay-at-home order won’t be aggressively enforced by authorities.
“This is not a shelter in place. We are not closing down transportation, we are not closing our borders, and we are not preventing our residents from leaving home,” Sununu said during a news conference Thursday at the New Hampshire Fire Academy.
The order permits citizens to exercise outdoors as long as they are in groups of less than 10 and practice social distancing.
Businesses that don't meet criteria for "essential" will have to close, including most retail stores, movie theaters and businesses offering personal care services, such as barber shops, tattoo parlors and nail salons. Many already have closed, he said.
Specifics about which businesses can remain open as essential will be released Friday.
“We have chosen to align it so closely with the state of Massachusetts,” Sununu said. “We have provided a lot of flexibility that you have seen throughout New England.”
The Massachusetts list of essential services includes “critical manufacturing” to serve the medical supply chain, truckers, auto repair businesses, pet stores, laundromats, construction sites and the news media.
Among businesses Sununu said would be defined as essential were health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations, day care providers, liquor stores, banks and credit unions and restaurants and bars serving only take-out or delivery items.
The governor said all government employees are exempt, though municipal administrators will have the flexibility to decide which workers are essential.
Sununu also announced the closure of all beaches along New Hampshire’s coast.
The governor said citizens walking on the beach were maintaining their distance, but he was concerned that groups would start to gather as the weather warms.
“These are tough decisions -- they really are -- but at the end of the day, the worst may be ahead of us,” Sununu said.
He said the surge of COVID-19 positive cases could continue beyond early May, and the order might have to be increased to eight or 12 weeks.
Sununu said he was likely to have to issue the order at some point, and this was a good time to make the call and “help families prepare for it.”
“It’s hard to ask anybody to close a business,” Sununu said. “We are just codifying as business is operating for the most part with an executive order. This virus is really taking lives, and we know the surge is still ahead of us.”
Many publicly praised Sununu's decision, including some among his political opposition.
Both Democratic candidates for governor, Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes, earlier had called for the move.
“We've lost precious time in the last week, but I am hopeful this action comes soon enough to still save lives,” Volinsky said. “Today's stay-at-home order and provision to provide childcare for essential workers are the right things to do. Thank you, Governor.”
Several on Sununu’s own Twitter feed criticized the move as an overreaction.
“As predicted for the past two days, you are a coward driven by the circumstances and public opinion,” posted someone identified as Aaron.
Another posting as “I didn’t say that,” commented, “This is outrageous. We have 130-to-140 cases and one death. Our roads are more dangerous than this virus.”
Gregory Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, said he isn't surprised some libertarian-minded citizens look at this as government overreach.
“I think the governor has from the beginning wanted to protect the public health but not to foster panic and limit damage to the economy,” Moore said. “This reflects the fact almost the entire North Atlantic region had already taken this action.”