CONCORD --The 2019-20 school year will end with remote learning because of “no model” to reopen New Hampshire public schools that ensures the safety of students, educators and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu announced.
“We looked at several, and there was no model that allowed any of the physical distancing and the mitigation of the virus so transmission in an asymptomatic way could be prevented,” Sununu said during a briefing Thursday.
“You could have an entire classroom of kids passing COVID back and forth without a single symptom, a single sniffle.”
The two-term Republican governor said students will return to an environment this fall different from what they left when schools closed in March because of the coronavirus.
"Our hope is to get to a new model in the classroom in September,” Sununu said.
Sununu praised parents who have embraced remote learning.
“It has been tough on a lot of parents and we understand that,” he said.
Sununu is the father of first-, eighth- and ninth-graders. His wife, Valerie Sununu, taught in Chelsea, Mass., outside San Francisco and in this state.
Each school district will determine its own end date for the year, the governor said.
Grade flexibility urged
In a letter to all teachers Thursday, Sununu said they should look at loosening common requirements to advance in the classroom.
“I encourage you to embrace flexibility and consider measures such as potentially forgoing formal grading, and instead adopting a pass/fail model to assist students and parents as they undertake remote learning for this extended period,” Sununu said.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut’s team will provide districts with guidance by the middle of next month on extended school year classes and other summer session programming, Sununu said.
Edelblut issued his own letter urging educators and parents not to let this decision put an end to student achievement from home.
“Now that we know we will not be moving back into school buildings this year, it is vital that we run through the finish line,” he wrote.
“Knowing they won't be back in the school building, it will be tempting for some students to think that their summer vacation has started. It's important that we keep them engaged in their learning. School is still in session,” Edelblut wrote.
Sununu said he was open to an idea the commissioner is exploring that would create a new assessment test -- or let districts design their own -- for all students to take in the fall so teachers can identify those who struggled under remote learning.
New long-term care outbreaks
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette reported 71 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the statewide total to 1,211.
With two new deaths -- a Hillsborough County woman and Rockingham County man, both over 60 -- the number of New Hampshire fatalities stands at 34.
Shibinette also announced outbreaks at three more long-term facilities, which included one previously counted death at the Institute for Professional Practice in Concord.
The Concord center treats children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. One other resident and six staff members tested positive, but no new positive tests have been reported there for several days, she said.
At the Residence at Salem Woods in Salem, 21 residents and four staff have tested positive. The facility offers independent and assisted living for seniors.
At Bellamy Fields Assisted Living in Dover, five residents and five staff tested positive, Shibinette said.
Next week, the state will begin testing all residents and staff in all long-term care centers in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. Residents in these counties account for 74 percent of all positive cases so far.
How restrictions will be lifted
Sununu said he will decide whether to maintain the stay-at-home order well in advance of its scheduled May 4 expiration. He stressed decisions to lift restrictions likely will be made industry by industry and region by region.
“It’s not about being open or closed. It is about that there are various aspects of our society that we can flex open,” Sununu said.
He said support from governors of neighboring Vermont and Maine will make those changes more likely.
“Massachusetts is tougher, given a hot spot that they are," Sununu said. "It just makes more common sense if we are moving in some type of regional approach.”
Lawyers for Sununu requested and got Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson to move from Friday to Monday morning the first hearing on a lawsuit by Democratic legislative leaders challenging the governor’s authority to spend federal COVID-19 relief money without approval from the Legislative Fiscal Committee.
The governor said he sought more time so the judge could review the “extensive” evidence his lawyers have offered that argues a 2002 emergency declaration law created after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks gives him the power to make these decisions.
Sununu has created an eight-person, bipartisan advisory board to offer their input.
The board will hold its third meeting Friday and hear from city, town and county officials and business leaders about the impact of the crisis at the local level.