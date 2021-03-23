CONCORD – The state's new vaccination scheduling system slowed but “didn’t crash” during Monday's rollout and already has been improved, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
Sununu also announced a second mass vaccination this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Sununu addressed Monday's site launch during an interview on the Good Morning NH radio program with Jack Heath.
“It didn’t crash, it didn’t fail, it did slow down and that was a little bit frustrating, more than frustrating for folks," the governor said. "We are trying to widen the pipe.”
“Some people who registered in the morning, were getting their shots in the future. That's great,” he said.
Sununu said he wasn’t bothered by the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s criticism of the state scheduling system, created because Sununu wanted to drop a federally run program that he called a “clunker” Tuesday.
People trying to schedule vaccinations Monday reported it took them several hours to sign up to get an appointment once the state opened up registration for all those 50-to-64 years old.
Sununu said the state’s control over VINI, the Vaccination Immunization Navigation Interface, allowed it to make the changes to accommodate the high volume.
“We got right in, made some adjustments and it was really taken care of it by about 10:30 a.m., which was great,” Sununu said. “They can be very nimble that way.”
Hassan raises concern
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said she heard of the problems with the vaccine kickoff and she urged residents to contact her Manchester district office if they continue to have difficulties.
“Yes, I have been hearing about the rollout of the web site, people not able to get on it, that this is crashing,” Hassan said on the NH Today radio program with Chris Ryan. “I know the state is working hard to get it working better.”
She raised another concern with the vaccine rollout.
“I have been pressuring the administration here to make sure the website and all vaccines are accessible to people with disabilities,” Hassan said.
“We also know that some of the web site have not been accessible for people with visual impairments, and some of the delivery sites have not been accessible for people with disabilities.”
Sununu is considering opposing Hassan for re-election in 2022. A final decision about his political future is likely this summer, the governor said.
Sununu said he remained dissatisfied with the work of Congress in dealing with the pandemic.
“I don’t think anyone in the congressional delegation deserves to get elected,” Sununu said. “I think I speak for most of New Hampshire on that one. You have to stand up for New Hampshire first. They just do what their party leaders tell them what to do. They don’t stand for anything.”