CONCORD -- All visitors to public schools must wear masks and seating arrangements in school should minimize close contact between students under rules Gov. Chris Sununu unveiled Tuesday for reopening schools across the state this fall.
Sununu said the plan, which arose from the work of an education task force, seeks to create a safe environment while giving local districts maximum flexibility to tailor learning to fit their needs.
“We all share a goal in getting our kids back to school safely and believe this guidance allows schools to open, but we know each school district will have a different path forward,” Sununu said in prepared remarks.
“Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, this is a guide that values local control, and helps each school district make the best decision for their students and teachers.”
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan urged school officials to reach out to state and local public health experts as they craft their own reopening plans.
“The novel coronavirus is still present in our state and our communities, and as with any reopening during the pandemic, school officials have the difficult task of maximizing the benefits of students returning to school and minimizing or mitigating the risks of spreading COVID-19 in schools,” Chan said.
“We will continue to work with individual schools, school districts and the broader education community to support their efforts to reopen in a safe manner.”
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut named the task force that worked on recommendations for reopening after surveying more than 50,000 students, staff and parents.
“I want to thank the thousands of experts, parents, teachers, school leaders and community members who provided invaluable input to the School Transition Reopening and Redesign Task Force in the development of our reopening guidance,” Edelblut said.
“We expect students to be back in school in September, with local schools making decisions that work for their communities. These plans should emphasize good hygiene practices and mitigation procedures that are appropriate for their communities. Schools should be prepared to accommodate students and staff with underlying health risks, and have a robust response plan in place if coronavirus is detected. Nothing can ever eliminate all risk, but we must balance that risk with the need to educate New Hampshire children.”
Other features of the state's plan include:
• Robust daily screening process for staff, students and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19 or risk factors for exposure prior to entering the school;
• Masks are not mandated for students when seated in the classroom, but are recommended in circumstances when physical distancing cannot be maintained;
• Educators and staff who are working with students are also encouraged to wear a face cloth covering when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;
• Plans for how a school can provide in-person education as well remote-learning options for those who choose not to return to school for health or safety reasons and,
• District transportation plans must implement safety protocols that are realistic and not overly disruptive of the instructional models.