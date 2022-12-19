Sununu leads letter calling for end to COVID emergency
Gov. Chris Sununu led a group of 25 Republican governors calling on President Biden to end the public health emergency due to COVID-19.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu led a group of 25 Republican governors who on Monday urged President Joe Biden to end the public health emergency for COVID-19.

Sununu said keeping the emergency in place is costing state taxpayers “hundreds of millions of dollars” to support Medicaid health coverage to families, including many who may no longer need it.