CONCORD -- Hotels, motels and short-term airbnb rentals will be restricted to essential workers and vulnerable people who need refuge, such as victims of domestic violence or child abuse, during the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday.
Other hotel guests must return to their home states or in-state homes when their current reservations end, Sununu said, in releasing his 27th executive order since the pandemic began.
"Four or five days ago, I didn't think we would be in the position of asking for this. Given the large number of folks from outside the state coming in to use hotels, this seemed the right thing to do," Sununu said, noting that several hotel operators had requested the action.
"No one is really asking to stay open in that economic demographic right now."
On Monday, the U.S. Navy announced a civilian working on Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning and Procurement Activity at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard died from coronavirus complications.
The governor did not say whether that person was a New Hampshire resident.
The death occurred Sunday, Navy officials said. State public health officials did not report a death for that day.
The number of positive cases in New Hampshire as of Monday has reached 715, with nine deaths, officials said.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said 192 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, accounting for 26 percent of the cases. She said the workers come from all health care areas -- primary care physicians and dentists to nurses and home health aides.
The state has "five or six" programs under way to address the potential shortage of front line medical workers, including relaxing rules to give some working privileges to first- or second-year nursing school students.
"I worry every day about that (potential shortage) for sure," Shibinette said. "Even one health care exposure is too many. A lot of our health care work force are exposed in a lot of different ways."
President Donald Trump's administration has sent New Hampshire 15 Abbott quick testing machines, which can confirm a positive COVID-19 result in as little as five minutes. The machines are expected to be used to process tests of health care workers more quickly and thus protect other staff and the public, she said.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state's epidemiologist, said New Hampshire is not requiring people to wear face masks or cloths over their faces in public. He deferred to the Centers for Disease Control and federal COVID-19 Task Force, which recommended wearing homemade masks while shopping or in public where crowds can't be avoided.
"The primary way we are going to prevent the spread of this virus is through social distancing," Chan said.
The Division of Public Heath issued an alert last Friday recommending that anyone coming into any health care facility be given a cloth mask to wear.
Sununu agreed with Trump, who said the next few weeks will be "rough," as the death rate from the disease is expected to ramp up.
"I think it's an understatement, if anything," Sununu said. "I don't think any of us understand how difficult it is going to be."
Democratic legislative leaders released a letter urging Sununu's Insurance Department to adopt a policy preventing consumers from being charged higher, out-of-network provider rates for COVID-19 care, regardless of where they receive it.