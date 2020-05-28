CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu urged Trump administration officials Thursday to deliver more aid to New Hampshire hospitals and assure that states will get 100% reimbursement for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A few weeks ago, Sununu said New Hampshire health care providers had so far gotten nearly $300 million in some form of federal aid since the pandemic began.
This was why when his hand-picked Legislative Advisory Board recommended hospitals get at least another $100 million from the state’s federal grant to combat COVID-19, Sununu cut that ask down to $20 million.
But Sununu wrote U.S. Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan Thursday that many Granite State hospitals still haven’t fit well in the grant formulas, which favored huge volumes of patients with COVID-19 or hospitals located in highly urban or rural areas.
“Unfortunately for New Hampshire, data has shown that despite HHS's best efforts, there are many hospitals with a high level of need that have essentially been left behind,” Sununu wrote.
“Ultimately, to date, the disbursements that have been to the benefit of large wealthy institutions have been to the detriment of most New Hampshire hospitals. In New Hampshire, non-rural hospitals in population centers have shouldered the heaviest burden in caring for COVID-19 patients, yet have received proportionately less than other hospitals within the state.”
During a recent meeting of the legislative board, Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, protested that Concord Hospital had qualified for a large federal grant as a rural hospital, yet the two hospitals in her city were dealing with the most COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire.
Meanwhile, cities in this state are not large enough for their hospitals to get significant grants, Sununu added.
“Further, while the federal government has used different formulas to get funds out quickly, those formulas have resulted in hospitals with the greatest need in smaller cities left behind,” he added.
Last April 11, Sununu wrote President Trump urging him to make all states eligible for 100% federal reimbursement for allowable expenses to fight the pandemic.
Typically, states receive 75% federal grants to respond to declared emergencies but presidents in the past have granted up to 100 in special cases such as Hurricane Michael that hit Florida in October 2018.
In a letter on Thursday, Sununu told Trump those most in need of help are trying to get it through the federal CARES Act, which offers 100% support, rather than through traditional programs the Federal Emergency Management Agency runs to respond to disasters.
“The 75% cost share is creating significant extra work and confusion with applicants, which is requiring the state to conduct numerous conference calls, field hundreds of additional questions and will create a large amount of rework,” Sununu added.
“The oversight of funding sources has now become far more burdensome than it should be.”
The National Governors Association has joined with governors from all states to lobby Trump for 100 percent reimbursement.