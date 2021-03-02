CONCORD – John Formella, the governor’s legal counsel, will be nominated as the next attorney general at Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.
If confirmed, the Portsmouth lawyer will replace Gordon J. MacDonald, whom Sununu will swear in Thursday as the next chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Formella, 34, has held the job as the governor's office lawyer since Sununu first took office in January 2017.
“John has built excellent relationships with state leaders that will enable him to transition smoothly into the role of attorney general, and his experience in both the public and private sectors will prove invaluable in helping lead the Department of Justice for the next four years,” Sununu said in a statement.
A graduate of Florida State University and George Washington University Law School, Formella said he looks forward to talking with councilors about this potential new role.
“I am honored and humbled by this nomination and by the confidence the governor has placed in me,” Formella said. “The responsibilities of the Department of Justice are broad, and the attorney general has an immense obligation to work for the best interests of the state, protect the public, and maintain the independence of this important constitutional office.”
A Rochester, Minn., native, Formella also graduated from Hanover High School.
Sununu said he hopes the council will vote on this nomination at its March 24 meeting.
Since January, Sununu has had all his appointments confirmed with Republicans now holding a 4-1 supermajority on the council.
Sununu credited Formella with helping to negotiate a seven-year settlement of the state's Medicaid tax that brought financial stability to the state's health care system, working to establish the Doorway Program response to the opioid crisis and advising on efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to joining the governor's office, Formella was in private practice at Pierce Atwood LLP, one of Northern New England's largest law firms.
Many office lawyers became AG
Formella would follow a long line of lawyers for the governor who have gone on to become AG.
Among them are the late AG Stephen Merrill who served as lawyer to Sununu’s father, ex-Gov. John H. Sununu, during the early 1980s.
Kelly Ayotte, John Arnold and Michael Delaney also held that legal counsel post before governors named them as AG.
State Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, retired as chief justice in the summer of 2019, leaving open the high court vacancy that MacDonald has been chosen to fill.
“He is obviously extremely bright, articulate and thoughtful, and he is held in high regard among members of the bar,” Lynn said of Formella. “ He is open-minded and has a deep commitment to our system of justice and the rule of law, and there is no question that he has the skills and judgment necessary to lead our Department of Justice.”
Mary Tenn, a veteran Manchester trial lawyer and former president of the New Hampshire Bar Association, also praised the choice.
“I have worked with John and am confident that he will bring focused energy, strong legal skills and strategic judgment to the job of attorney general that will serve our state well," she said.
Formella currently serves on the Portsmouth Zoning Board of Adjustment and has been on the boards of McGregor Memoral EMS in Durham and Rosie Riveters, a group working to encourage young girls to pursue STEM careers.
In 2019, Formella was in the “40 under 40” class recognized by the New Hampshire Union Leader.