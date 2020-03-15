CONCORD - Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered New Hampshire schools to close and institute remote learning for the next several weeks.
Sununu said Sunday the move was made as a precaution to stem the coronavirus outbreak and rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Sununu said schools will be closed Monday and districts will have up to a week for planning remote lessons, which he called for to start no later than Monday, March 23. Remote learning will remain in place through at least April 3, when the state will re-evaluate the situation, Sununu said during a news conference at the state Department of Safety.