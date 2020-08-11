CONCORD — Everyone attending "scheduled gatherings" of 100 people or more must wear face coverings, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday.
The two-term, Republican governor said the specter of motorcycle riders attending a 10-day rally in Sturgis, S.D., influenced what he called this "proactive decision" to prevent super-spreading of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
"We are really trying to stay proactive and ahead of the game heading into the fall season," Sununu said.
The state will impose fines against event organizers who fail to enforce this mandate, he added.
The governor also confirmed that enforcement agents with the state Liquor Commission will be "out in force" making sure bars and restaurant owners are complying with ongoing restrictions that include patrons must not to be "standing around" inside either establishment.
Sununu said he's confident owners will make certain these rules are followed, but state regulators have the authority to pull the liquor license of any violating business.
New Hampshire is the only New England state that does not require mask wearing in public when citizens are unable to maintain social distancing.