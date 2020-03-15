CONCORD - Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered New Hampshire public schools to close and institute remote learning for the next several weeks.
Sununu said Sunday the move was made as a precaution to stem the coronavirus outbreak and rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, which nearly doubled overnight.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said the six new presumptive-positive cases bring New Hampshire’s total to 13, a number that was expected to continue increasing.
Under the emergency order, Sununu said schools will be closed Monday and districts will have up to a week for planning remote lessons, which he called for to start no later than Monday, March 23. Remote learning will remain in place through at least April 3, when the state will re-evaluate the situation, Sununu said during a news conference at the state Department of Safety complex.
“We are taking unprecedented action today as a state to help manage this evolving public health situation,” Sununu said. “We are doing everything we can to ensure that kids still receive the education that they deserve across New Hampshire. We understand that this may be tough on some individuals and we are doing everything we can to mitigate those concerns and those fears.”
Although the order covers only public schools for kindergarten students through high school, Sununu said many administrators of private schools are also taking similar steps.
Sununu and Frank Edelblut, state education commissioner, detailed the remote learning plans Sunday. Edelblut said a majority of schools and students will be able to carry out lesson plans online and the state would work with districts on alternatives for individuals who lack digital access or have limited online capabilities.
Edelblut said the state has also received a waiver from the Department of Agriculture allowing for broader flexibility in distributing food to students who are on meal programs and will not have access to the school cafeteria during the closure.
Sununu said the state also plans to expand access to unemployment and other benefits for parents who will have to stay home to care for children during the next few weeks.
“We know that parents and family members will need additional support,” Sununu said