CONCORD -- By crafting a COVID-19 relief act that contains no money for state and local governments to plug revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic, U.S. Senate Republicans are "changing the rules," Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
The two-term Republican chief executive said the plan penalizes a state like New Hampshire that has committed to spend nearly $1 billion of the $1.2 billion grant it received from the last relief bill Congress passed in March.
All that spending could only be used to cover extra expenses that governments, private industries and non-profits incurred to deal with the pandemic.
Sununu said Trump administration officials assured him last spring the next proposal would include some money for states and communities to cope with how the economic downturn has caused a collapse in local and state tax collections.
But the $1 trillion plan Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and GOP leaders released Thursday offers no such state and local aid.
"It's a little bit frustrating," Sununu said.
The Senate GOP measure does extend some unemployment benefits, adds $105 billion to help reopen public schools and up to $25 billion for more citizen testing for the virus.
In May, the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives passed its own $3 trillion Heroes Act that included $915 billion of no-strings aid to state and local governments.
The fiscally conservative Tax Foundation has estimated that as written, the House-passed bill would guarantee New Hampshire would get another $2.6 billion and cities and towns would receive $1.1 billion.
In its report, the group said the House plan would give communities and states far more money than their revenue losses.
Sununu said a few weeks ago the state’s revenue loss because of the pandemic would be about $530 million -- about a 20% drop for the current two-year budget cycle that ends June 30, 2022.
On Thursday, Sununu said tax and fee collections have recovered more than expected in recent weeks; his latest loss estimate is “$400 to $450 million.”
“It doesn’t have to cover all of our budget losses, but it was understood that money was going to be there for the state and cities and towns,” Sununu said.
The state’s all-Democrat congressional delegation supports having such flexible grants to governments contained in a final compromise.
“I think there is still time for the House and the Senate to work something out to be sure,” Sununu said. “We hope that it gets put back in.”
Sununu said COVID-19 hit New England especially hard this spring, and he moved to spend most of that grant on his own without the Legislature’s approval because all the money had to be spent by the end of 2020.
The governor created a bipartisan advisory board of lawmakers that made recommendations to him on spending priorities.
The Democrat-led Legislature brought suit against Sununu, challenging his authority. A Superior Court judge denied an immediate injunction to block Sununu’s move and plans are proceeding for a trial on the merits in the future.
The governor has already said he would oppose raising state taxes to close any remaining budget gap.
"One way or another, we will manage through it," Sununu said.