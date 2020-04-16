As President Trump outlined a process for reopening the country from its COVID-19 lockdown, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday he will decide whether to maintain the stay-at-home order well in advance of its scheduled May 4 expiration.
Sununu stressed decisions to lift restrictions likely will be made industry by industry and region by region.
“It’s not about being open or closed. It is about that there are various aspects of our society that we can flex open,” Sununu said.
He said support from governors of neighboring Vermont and Maine will make those changes more likely.
“Massachusetts is tougher, given a hot spot that they are," Sununu said. "It just makes more common sense if we are moving in some type of regional approach.”
Lawyers for Sununu requested and got Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson to move from Friday to Monday morning the first hearing on a lawsuit by Democratic legislative leaders challenging the governor’s authority to spend federal COVID-19 relief money without approval from the Legislative Fiscal Committee.
The governor said he sought more time so the judge could review the “extensive” evidence his lawyers have offered that argues a 2002 emergency declaration law created after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks gives him the power to make these decisions.
Sununu has created an eight-person, bipartisan advisory board to offer their input.
The board will hold its third meeting Friday and hear from city, town and county officials and business leaders about the impact of the crisis at the local level.