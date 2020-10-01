CONCORD – Citing a low rate of COVID-19 cases among students statewide, Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday urged districts still operating 100% remotely to offer some in-person instruction.
More than 80% of New Hampshire districts have some in-classroom learning, either full-time or part-time with some work from home.
After roughly a month of school in most districts, only 60 of the state's 192,000 public-school students have tested positive for COVID-19 -- one out of 3,200 students, Sununu said.
“The hope is that some of those schools in a fully remote position right now will look at that data,” Sununu said at his weekly briefing on COVID-19 Thursday.
Later he said, “I think the majority of the schools have shown that there is a model to be successful.”
Sununu noted that WalletHub, a consumer website, recently rated New Hampshire's school reopening plan as the fifth-safest in the nation.
Strafford County is the only county in the state where the incidence of COVID-19 is considered "moderate." He said cases among students and staff at the University of New Hampshire in Durham drove that rating, Sununu said.
The cities of Manchester and Nashua also are rated "moderate," while the virus' presence is "minimal" in the rest of the state. Statewide, New Hampshire's rate for positive tests is less than 1%, he said.
Sununu’s political critics, including Democratic nominee Dan Feltes, have faulted him for not building enough mandates into the state’s reopening rules for public schools.
The state plan permits all school districts to create their own instruction model. Public health officials have provided specific advice about how districts should respond if they experience small, unrelated cases of COVID-19, clusters of the disease, or outbreaks, which are groups of clusters found to be connected to one another.
"The sooner the better,” Sununu said when asked how quickly school boards should bring all students back into the classroom for some instruction.
Students 'dying to get back'
"I have found very few students who aren’t dying to get back in the classroom,” Sununu said. “We have shown it can be done very safely. We just have to keep it up as well.”
For the first time, Sununu said he likely would earmark some unspent federal CARES Act money to reimburse school districts for the purchase of personal protection equipment.
After initially advising U.S. school officials that it would reimburse 75% of their PPE costs, the Federal Emergency Management Agency last month changed its position, saying it needed to avoid exhausting its budget so it could respond to other U.S. emergencies, such as hurricanes and floods.
That is “one of my many frustrations with FEMA," Sununu said. "We could do an hour-long program on my frustrations with FEMA, but that’s OK. I think we were very smart with our dollars. We have tried to plan ahead. We planned for the unknown. We can be there for our CARES Act funds.”
Sununu denied that school districts have been unable to reopen schools because they can't obtain enough PPE.
“That’s just simply not true. We can always provide an opportunity for them to access PPE, getting them a short-term bridge. Both funding and PPE are not barriers to opening schools in our state,” Sununu said.
Low demand in schools
He said the few districts that have asked have received PPE from the state’s stockpile. The state has roughly a two-month supply of those items on hand, ranging from masks and gowns to hand sanitizer.
On a related topic, Sununu announced he was setting aside $1.5 million in CARES Act money to support enrichment programs that offer students problem-solving skills, technical learning or personal development, usually after the typical school day ends.
Sununu said Girls at Work in Manchester and the First Robotics program are two examples of very successful efforts.
He said the grants will make scholarships possible for any students who want to participate in robotics.
“Every school that wants a team, that wants a kid, we will pay for the kid. We don’t want anyone left out of this process,” Sununu said.