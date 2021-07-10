CONCORD — The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, the target of a massive criminal investigation into years of child and sex abuse in the juvenile detention system, should be “blown up” rather than renovated for another use, Gov. Chris Sununu said.
While lawmakers created a mandatory ultrasound as part of a ban on late-term abortions, Sununu said he doesn’t like the provision and was open to lawmakers removing it next year.
And the Newfields Republican said his fifth legislative session as the state’s chief executive was tarnished and “badly partisan” at times because continued COVID-19 restrictions prevented face-to-face negotiation.
In one of his first wide-ranging interviews since signing a $13.5 billion state budget, the governor said, “The greatest tool we have to nurture bipartisanship is the State House cafeteria.
“Once there isn’t a place where you can sit down and exchange ideas in a free-flowing way, it becomes so much easier to just retreat to your talking points.”
The budget has already become a lightning rod for Democrats, who in unison voted against it last month.
In 2006, the state spent $29 million upgrading the Youth Development Center into a state-of-the-art facility named in honor of Sununu’s father, former Gov. John H. Sununu.
The complex ran at near-full capacity, largely because of a 1996 law that lowered from 18 to 17 the age at which criminal offenders automatically were tried as adults.
But the juvenile justice pendulum swung away from incarceration to diversion, and in 2015 lawmakers raised that majority age back up to 18.
The daily census at the Sununu Center has dropped to “the low teens” and sometimes is in single digits, Gov. Sununu said.
Meanwhile, six former staffers were arrested in April in connection with the abuse of 11 children over the course of a decade. Two other former counselors were charged with raping a teenage boy 82 times in the 1990s.
A civil suit filed last year drew more than 200 men and women who alleged they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.
At the governor’s urging, the state budget’s trailer bill calls for the closure of the Sununu Center by March 2023.
Sununu said the state can and will provide better community-based services for troubled juveniles than they currently receive.
The measure permits the state to explore a reuse of the existing buildings, but Sununu said he wants none of that.
“My feeling is they should demolish the building, blow it up,” Sununu said.
“We know now that really horrific acts clearly happened there. For me, I don’t see that building being repurposed with the right positive energy. It will always have that stain of history.”
Sununu said that once the building is razed, the best course would be for the state to sell the property for private development since the campus sits on prime real estate in Manchester’s North End.
“I don’t know why the state would hang onto that land. There is just a higher use for it, and I think it’s in development,” Sununu said.
The governor has advocated the same approach for land in Laconia overlooking Lake Winnisquam that was once home to a minimum-security state prison.
The abortion battle
Sununu admitted some voters who are opposed to any abortion restrictions won’t forgive him for signing the trailer bill that makes abortions illegal after 24 weeks unless the mother’s health is at risk.
“There are a select number of issues where there is a minority on both sides that are extremely passionate to the point of no compromise and no middle ground,” Sununu said.
“I’m pro-choice, but I firmly believe a healthy majority of our residents would support restrictions once we’re into the late-term arena. I know some won’t ever accept that.”
Sununu said he opposed putting the abortion ban in the budget package, but he wouldn’t consider vetoing it, because that would have jeopardized business tax cuts, education vouchers and voluntary family leave, which were included in the proposal.
“I don’t like these stipulations that the Legislature put in, such as the ultrasound. That is all very fixable, and I’m very open to more discussions on changing that going forward,” Sununu said.
“When you are a decision-maker, you get caught in the crossfire, and I accept that as a reality.”
New Hampshire Democratic Party leaders believe the abortion ban could be the Achilles’ heel that finally hobbles the popular Sununu as he weighs a potential U.S. Senate run against Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., in 2022.
“Granite Staters are ready to aggressively hold Chris Sununu accountable while he tries to hide the fact that he signed the most extreme budget New Hampshire has ever seen, which includes an abortion ban, mandatory ultrasounds, an extreme voucher program, cuts to public education, and attacks on free speech,” Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said in recently announcing a statewide battle plan.
“Chris Sununu owns the most extreme and anti-choice budget in New Hampshire history — and Granite Staters will hold him accountable for it.”
Sununu said such criticism ignores the fact that many proposals received bipartisan support, including the creation of a Department of Energy and an end to the practice of state regulators ruling on challenges to their own policies.
Democrats embraced Sununu’s call to raise spending on mental health to end the “boarding crisis” in hospital emergency departments, making good on initiatives started when Democrats controlled the Legislature in 2019-20.
Other initiatives on mental health and those to make the Department of Health and Human Services more efficient will emerge in coming weeks, Sununu said.
Family leave
The voluntary paid family leave program, will become a model for the nation once it’s up and running in January 2023, Sununu said.
Making all 10,000 state employees part of the pool was critical to creating a market in which commercial insurers would participate, he said.
Companies, meanwhile, receive a business tax credit as an inducement to offering the six weeks of paid leave at 60% salary.
“There is no doubt a lot of other states will take a look at this once we can show where it works,” Sununu said.
“You are going to see a lot of people offering it from a competitive standpoint. Employers are trying to do everything they can to get workers to choose them as the place to be. This will become another key incentive.”
Amanda Sears, director of the Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy, said the plan should include medical leave. Sununu decided that a company’s disability policy already covers that.
The plan could lead to higher costs, especially for companies with many women employees, Sears warned.
“Businesses that would like to opt in to the same benefit chosen for state employees would need to enter into individual direct contracts with the private insurer,” Sears said. “This insurance could be experience-rated, meaning businesses with workforces more likely to use the leave would pay more for the benefit.
“This would lead to higher premiums for employers with more women or more employees with disabilities. Individuals would have the opportunity to join yet another plan with its own rates and restrictions.”
Taxes
Taxpayers and elected officials need to make sure they get maximum benefit from an unprecedented $100 million cut in what communities will have to pay in statewide property taxes in 2023, Sununu said.
“We are trying to challenge the communities and get them to manage that a bit,” said Sununu, who is urging municipal officials not to use this state tax cut as an invitation to to spend more locally.
“We are doing our part, and we want the towns now to act on their own to fiscally do the right thing, to hold the line.”
Sununu said a lasting, satisfying legacy for him will come in 2027, after he’s gone from the corner office.
That’s when the state finishes eliminating the 5% income tax on unearned income — interest and dividends.
The trailer bill phases the tax out in five annual steps, starting in 2023.
“It’s retirees who have to pay this 5% tax, and they have been unfairly penalized,” Sununu said.
“This will be a great marketing device to promote the state and hopefully bring back millions of dollars of investment back into our economy that may have been parked in other states.”