CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu will welcome President Donald Trump on his arrival in New Hampshire for a campaign rally Saturday night but will not attend the event.
“As the governor, I am always going to be there to greet the President and I will be there to do that,” Sununu said Tuesday.
“I will not be in the crowd of thousands of people… As the governor, I try to be extra cautious for myself and the family.”
Sununu, a two-term Republican seeking reelection this fall, urged anyone over 60 or those with compromised immune systems to avoid the rally, to be held outside a privately owned hangar at the Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth.
“It’s not the law, but it is a very smart move,” Sununu said. “You don’t need to be in a large gathering where you are at greater risk.”
New Hampshire remains one of just a handful of states in the country with declining positive cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, cases are spiking in more than 35 states.
The state on Tuesday reported 19 new positive cases, three new hospitalizations and two deaths. Both deaths were seniors living in long-term care.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the 25 COVID-19 patients in New Hampshire hospitals is the lowest number since the disease spiked after mid-March.
Sununu’s media briefing Tuesday was dominated by questions from reporters with CNN, ABC and CBS.
Sununu said Trump did not have to self-quarantine in Washington for two weeks before coming here because the rally is a single event lasting a few hours, rather than an extended stay.
“If you are just coming in for an event or going shopping here, then the 14-day quarantine doesn’t apply,” Sununu said.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said Sununu is putting the state’s health at risk by not speaking out against the Trump rally.
“Sununu continues to show that his loyalty to Trump is more important than the health and safety of Granite Staters,” Buckley said in a statement. “This reckless rally will only further highlight how Trump and Sununu downplayed the threat of COVID-19, rushed into reopening, and are putting party politics first in the middle of a pandemic.”
The governor said that over the previous 48 hours he urged the Trump campaign to provide rally-goers with masks. He said he was glad to learn campaign officials said they would be wearing face coverings.
Sununu said he will wear a mask when he greets Trump on the tarmac, but he did not say the president should have to.
“We have treated all the gatherings in the state from the time the pandemic began the same,” said Sununu, alluding to protests by Black Lives Matter for social justice and rallies of social conservatives calling for the governor to more quickly reopen the economy.
The state has advised but not required attendees at these events to wear masks.
Sununu: Trump’s risk low
Sununu said he doesn’t think Trump is at much risk of contracting the virus while here.
“My sense is he is flying in, walking on stage, giving the speech, then flying out,” Sununu said. It’s not a “mix-and-mingle event,” he said.
State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said there has been no evidence of virus outbreaks occurring as a result of protests over the past two months.
Still, Chan said, “It doesn’t take a large crowd of people for the possibility that a single person can spread it to multiple individuals.
“For any group gathering, people need to take these precautions as well for these events.”
BLM to stage protest
Black Lives Matter plans a demonstration before the president’s visit.
“We hope to increase the visibility of opposition to the Trump presidency and candidacy,” said Samantha Searles, communications director for Black Lives Matter Nashua, in a statement. “The current New Hampshire governor doesn’t speak for all Granite Staters in regards to his willingness to allow Trump to campaign here in the midst of a pandemic.”
Sununu said he didn’t think it would be “practical” for him to demand that Trump not visit the state.
“The idea I could somehow prevent the president from coming or that it would be appropriate would not be practical as we are a swing state,” Sununu said.
The governor said he expects Democratic nominee-to-be and former Vice President Joe Biden to campaign in person here.
In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton narrowly beat Trump to win the state’s four electoral votes.