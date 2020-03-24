CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu said if needed, he’ll maintain public restrictions in New Hampshire longer than President Trump, who said Tuesday he wants the country to be back “open for business” by Easter on April 12.
“Whatever messages that are coming out of Washington, we are going to make sure we take care of the needs of New Hampshire first,” Sununu said during a briefing Tuesday at the New Hampshire Fire Academy.
The leaders of all states need to monitor the course of this illness and make sure changes in these restrictions are not made too soon; that could threaten a further uptick, the governor said.
“What we aren’t going to do is overly accelerate or loosen regulations just for the sake of the economy and at the risk of public health,” Sununu said.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a stay-at-home order Tuesday. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker did the same on Monday.
Sununu said a dramatic increase in testing for COVID-19 in the next week will lead to a “huge surge” in positive cases and it remains unclear how long the peak will last.
“The surge could last three, four, five weeks, we don’t know, so until then we have to remain very vigilant and maintain our guard,” Sununu said.
Surge could last into May
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette agreed this is not likely to be a short-term crisis.
“We expect that we are still in the escalation phase of the epidemic. We can expect to see higher rates in the next couple of weeks, probably peaking until April and perhaps into May as well,” Shibinette said.
Sununu said he remains convinced that the voluntary-rather-than-mandatory call for non-essential businesses to close has been the right approach.
“Pretty much all of those non-essential businesses as defined in other states have voluntarily closed down here,” Sununu said.
“Many small businesses in New Hampshire had made those tough choices.”
But Sununu, a two-term Republican from Newfields, said he’s evaluating the pandemic on a daily basis and could decide to ramp up more restrictions.
“We very well may have to escalate steps as we go. We are not there today,” Sununu said.
FEMA response 'discombobulated'
The governor praised the Trump administration and the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation for being helpful, but didn’t offer the same praise for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“I have been pretty much up front with my frustration with FEMA,” Sununu said, referring to the state’s request to get its allotment of medical equipment from masks to ventilators from the federal stockpile.
“It’s been slow and has been a bit discombobulated … New Hampshire traditionally has not been in the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) business but we are today.”
Sununu announced the state was creating new web sites to mobilize health care professionals, all residents and business owners to provide support to battle this disease.
nhresponds.org will serve as an online registration site for former health care providers and support staff to sign up to help hospitals and other clinics.
Shibinette said the state's large number of retired doctors, nurses and other professionals are invited to return to work on a temporary basis. The state will be flexible when it comes to the licensing status of these volunteers, she said.
Sununu urged citizens and non-profits to sign onto VolunteerNH.org which is the existing state organization that coordinates volunteer efforts.
The United Way of New Hampshire and the NH Charitable Fund have announced plans to work together to leverage more charitable donations. Sununu said 100 percent of this giving will be directed to support COVID-19 programs that need the most help.
As for business backing, Sununu said 100 manufacturers in the state have come forward and asked state officials how they could help.
The portal, nheconomy.com/ppehelp, will permit these companies to sign up and spell out how they could make and deliver more medical supplies for providers here.