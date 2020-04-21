Gov. Chris Sununu is facing mounting pressure to keep public and private campgrounds closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect small communities.
The New Hampshire Municipal Association sent a letter to Sununu on Monday asking him to take action after his executive order closing all non-essential businesses was clarified last week to state that private and public campgrounds could remain open.
“In a period when municipalities are facing many unprecedented challenges, the opening of campgrounds in the state has been the single biggest concern we have heard from cities and towns in the last two weeks; the issue has also dominated the biweekly legal conference calls run by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management,” NHMA Executive Director Margaret M.L. Byrnes wrote in the letter.
At a news conference Tuesday, Sununu acknowledged that keeping campgrounds open is a major concern for local communities, whose residents fear it will encourage more out-of-staters to visit New Hampshire.
“I think the biggest concerns we’re hearing are from those communities and businesses in those communities where there are campgrounds that frankly just don’t want people from Massachusetts in their town, just to cut right to the chase,” Sununu said. “They don’t want folks in a very highly affected area of Massachusetts to be coming up, using their campgrounds and potentially spreading the virus, and that’s a very real concern, it really is.”
While the state is working on guidance for campers, Sununu said it’s possible that campgrounds might still have to close.
He said that if “folks don’t feel comfortable and it’s not going to work, then I’m not above having to close” the campgrounds.
Some campgrounds are already opening for seasonal guests, but with restrictions that prohibit the use of facilities and encourage social distancing. Others are preparing to open in May.
The NHMA’s board of directors voted unanimously last week to ask Sununu to extend his emergency order restricting the operation of hotels and other lodging to include campgrounds.
“Campgrounds are inherently social gathering spots, more so than most hotels, with shared facilities like restrooms and showers, and they frequently attract people from urban areas outside New Hampshire to small towns, swelling their populations,” Byrnes wrote.
Albany selectmen Chairman Rick Hiland said he is worried about the influx of people from southern New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York and other areas that will visit the seven campgrounds in his town of a little more than 730 residents located in the White Mountain National Forest.
“It’s going to tax what we have up here for services. I just don’t think it’s fair,” he said.
The NHMA repeated the concerns of many local officials, who said campers shop in local grocery and convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies and other places where they interact with residents.
“All of this puts New Hampshire residents at significantly increased risk of contracting COVID-19. This will, in turn, put local first responders and medical personnel at greater risk than they already are. Further, most regions of the state do not have medical facilities that are able to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases,” Byrnes wrote.
Hiland said he is not aware of any positive COVID-19 cases in Albany, but he fears that will change when campgrounds start to open.
Hiland said the governor has done a good job overall handling the crisis, but the campground issue must be addressed.
He argued that allowing campgrounds to open while ordering hotels, motels and similar lodging to close isn’t fair. “They have to stay closed. Why is a campground different? If I was an owner of one of those, I would be upset,” Hiland said.
Rochester City Manager Blaine Cox said campgrounds are just like hotels and motels.
“They’re shared facilities and gathering spots for folks that may be fleeing COVID hotspots,” he said.
Exeter Town Manager Russ Dean said he’s concerned not only about the campgrounds in his town, but those farther north and elsewhere with limited ability to enforce rules on restricting public gatherings.
“There are also issues about health resource availability up in those areas and what could potentially happen if there were a lot of issues COVID related that appeared as a result of thousands of campers migrating to the area. The issue is still the same for us locally in terms of the public gathering issues,” Dean said.