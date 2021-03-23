CONCORD — The state’s new vaccination scheduling system slowed but “didn’t crash” during Monday’s rollout and already has been improved, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
Sununu also announced a second mass vaccination this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Sununu addressed Monday’s site launch during an interview on the Good Morning NH radio program with Jack Heath.
“It didn’t crash, it didn’t fail; it did slow down and that was a little bit frustrating, more than frustrating for folks,” the governor said. “We are trying to widen the pipe.”
“Some people who registered in the morning were getting their shots in the future. That’s great,” he said.
Sununu said he wasn’t bothered by the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s criticism of the state scheduling system, created because Sununu wanted to drop a federally run program that he called a “clunker” Tuesday.
People trying to schedule vaccinations Monday reported it took them several hours to sign up to get an appointment once the state opened up registration for all those from 50 to 64 years old.
Sununu said the state’s control over VINI, the Vaccination Immunization Navigation Interface, allowed officials to make changes to accommodate the high volume.
“We got right in, made some adjustments and it was really taken care of by about 10:30 a.m., which was great,” Sununu said. “They can be very nimble that way.”
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said she heard of the problems with the vaccine kickoff and urged residents to contact her Manchester district office if they continue to have difficulties.
“Yes, I have been hearing about the rollout of the website, people not able to get on it, that this is crashing,” Hassan said on the NH Today radio program with Chris Ryan. “I know the state is working hard to get it working better.”
She raised another concern.
“I have been pressuring the administration here to make sure the website and all vaccines are accessible to people with disabilities,” Hassan said.
“We also know that some (parts) of the website have not been accessible for people with visual impairments, and some of the delivery sites have not been accessible for people with disabilities.”
Sununu is considering opposing Hassan in 2022. He has said he likely will make a decision about his political future this summer.
Sununu said he remains dissatisfied with the work of Congress in dealing with the pandemic.
“I don’t think anyone in the congressional delegation deserves to get elected,” Sununu said. “I think I speak for most of New Hampshire on that one. You have to stand up for New Hampshire first. They just do what their party leaders tell them what to do. They don’t stand for anything.”
What worked, what didn’t
By many appearances, the new state-run vaccine scheduling system looked a lot like the old one operated by the federal government that New Hampshire had been using since the vaccine rollout began.
The difference was that when the federal system known as VAMS (Vaccination Administration Management System) in mid-February mistakenly erased first-dose appointments for 25,000 residents, state officials were powerless to make a correction in real time.
It took three days to personally contact all those affected citizens to give them replacement times and locations to get the shot.
On Monday, state officials were able to get into the VINI software and make the changes needed to get it moving.
The most common problem cited Monday was that while trying to fill out the registration form, users’ screens would freeze and they couldn’t complete it.
In many cases, the form would not permit users to fill out the state and county where they lived.
Many tried to refresh that same frozen form for hours.
A workaround many used was to start the signup process over by creating a new window.
Several residents said even that took multiple attempts but in most cases eventually worked.
When Sununu said the system didn’t crash or fail, he meant that even during its slowest point early Monday, some people were still able to sign up.
Those who encountered difficulties ended up getting later shot appointments.
Sununu said those with later April appointments likely will be offered earlier times once the state’s vaccine shipments increase in coming weeks.
Mass vaccination
The state expects to vaccinate about 8,000 people at the speedway in Loudon this weekend.
Appointments must be made through the state’s vaccination registration website. It will not be open to walk-in appointments.
The governor encouraged those with later appointments to go back into VINI if they wished to get their shots in Loudon.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. At this point, all those who show up at the speedway will receive the Pfizer vaccine and be given an appointment for the second shot.