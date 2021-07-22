CONCORD — Even with a doubling of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Gov. Chris Sununu said there’s no reason to consider resuming a mask mandate in New Hampshire.
“We aren’t anticipating any more restrictive measures,” Sununu said during his first update on COVID-19 in five weeks.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the state’s transmission rate for the infection remains among the lowest in the country.
And while federal officials said the delta variant accounts for more than 80% of new cases in the United States, New Hampshire has had only 23 cases since the pandemic began.
“We haven’t seen the delta variant at such a high rate here,” Sununu said, noting the Northeast appears to be “at the end of the line” of its spread nationally.
“There is still a chance we could see a delta variant surge of cases at the end of the summer or early in the fall.”
In the past week, the state has had eight new cases of the delta variant, Chan said.
The state currently subjects about 25% of all positive cases to genetic testing, which confirms whether the infection comes from one of the viral variants, Chan said.
“It’s not a high number, but definitely an increase from what we have been seeing,” Chan said.
The dominant message from Sununu and state public health officials was aimed at encouraging reluctant residents to get fully vaccinated.
“We just have to keep pushing,” Sununu said. He urged the unvaccinated to talk to their doctors or pharmacists about whether they are a good candidate to get vaccinated.
Currently, 749,000 Granite Staters have been fully vaccinated. The state’s 56% vaccination rate is last in New England, but seventh-highest in the nation.
The state has closed state-run clinics and turned vaccinations over to the 500 locations where residents can get a shot, including hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.
1,000 shots a week
Every week about 1,000 people are getting shots, according to Dr. Beth Daly, director of the state’s infectious disease control bureau.
Chan reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Currently the state has 308 cases.
The state has been averaging 40 cases a day, compared with about a 20 a day a month ago.
The rate of positive tests has gone up, too, from less than 1% a month ago to 1.9% in the past week, Chan said.
Currently, 22 people are hospitalized with the infection. One more person has died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,385.
Chan said it’s “very likely” federal authorities later this year could recommend a booster shot for some, especially those with compromised immune systems.
If a booster is ordered, Sununu said he believes the existing health care system could deliver those shots without bringing back state immunization clinics.