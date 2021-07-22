SALEM – While New Hampshire was one of two states without a jump in drug overdoses during 2020, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday the state has “so long to go” in battling the opioid epidemic.
Sununu met privately with a group of clients of the Granite Recovery Center in Salem and said the state needs to do more to boost mental health services and to desire better programming in public schools to prevent youths from experimenting with drugs.
According to new figures from the Centers for Disease Control, New Hampshire and South Dakota were the only states in the nation without an increase in overdose death cases during 2020.
New Hampshire’s overdose deaths in 395 dropped by less than 1% to 393 last year; South Dakota had a 15.9% decline in overdose deaths.
Drug overdose deaths rose by 29.6% nationally last year, according to the CDC.
“We haven’t won this; we have so long to go,” Sununu told reporters. “It is tragic to see what is happening in the rest of the country.”
The governor said the Doorways Program he devised, “hub and spoke” treatment that expanded services and brought them closer to where addicts live, has helped the state keep overdose deaths from dramatically going up.
“The doorway system was designed so no one had to go too far to get services,” Sununu said.
He recalled overdose deaths rose significantly in the years after he first took office in 2017, until the state changed its approach to delivering services.
“We threw more money at the problem doing the same old thing and thought it would make a difference, but it didn’t,” Sununu said.
Eric Spofford, a co-founder of the Granite Recovery Centers, said he was glad Sununu was emphasizing the issue.
“We are glad this is not being forgotten as this problem has not gone away, and in fact has gotten worse in the past 18 months,” Spofford said.
N.H. will consider taking settlement deal
The state of New Hampshire will review whether it agrees to accept being part of a $26 billion settlement with three major manufacturers of opioids that was announced last Wednesday, Sununu said.
“There is a lot of money and that is great,” he said.
“We will make sure those dollars go exactly where they should be going.”
Massachusetts ranked in the top 10 in the country with only a 3.5% increase in overdose deaths during 2020.
The death rate increase in other New England states was 57.6% in Vermont, 35.4% in Maine, 24.9% in Rhode Island and 12.5% in Connecticut.
Sununu said some of the clients said that too often the media portrays drug addiction with “imagery” that can be harmful to addicts
“The imagery that we use, with needles and pills every time we talk about it, that’s not helpful,” Sununu said.
Patrick Tufts, chairman of the Governor's Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Intervention, and Treatment, said the state has been careful how it portrays the Doorways program.
“We cannot stereotype or demonize people who are doing the hard work in terms of fighting the addiction,” Tufts said.
Sununu said the state in the coming months will be rolling out a new public relations campaign which will rebrand the program.
“We are asking for your help to push that message. Call 211; that first step here can be really, really hard,” Sununu said.
Some prevention efforts to date actually end up encouraging youths to try drugs, Sununu said.
“When school officials are saying there isn’t a fentanyl, heroin, meth problem, either they are lying to themselves or they are not looking hard enough; either way, they are lying to their kids,” Sununu said.