Following the announcement that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, elected officials in New Hampshire reemphasized the need to continue to take precautions despite impatience or improvement.
On Friday morning, as the overnight news was reverberating across the globe, Gov. Chris Sununu was kicking off Manufacturing Week with a visit to Filtrene, a Keene company that makes drinking water systems.
“Obviously, any time anyone tests positive for COVID, you just wish them well,” Sununu said in an interview with a Union Leader correspondent. “You know there’s a lot of anxiety that must come for him and his family. We just wish them well.”
The revelation is “an unfortunate reminder” that New Hampshire and the nation are still “very much in the pandemic.”
“We have to wear our masks, have some social distancing and take all the precautions that we can take. There are no assurances,” Sununu said. “People are tested around the president all the time, and unfortunately he still contracted COVID.”
Citing the state’s low rate of positive COVID-19 cases, Sununu said New Hampshire will continue to operate without a statewide mask requirement.
“The model we have in place is working really, really well. While these other parts of the country are seeing these massive surges in numbers, we have not seen that because the citizens of the state take it very seriously,” he said.
Sununu left open the possibility that a mask requirement could be imposed at some point, as some New Hampshire communities, including Nashua and Portsmouth, already have done. Manchester has discussed a similar ordinance.
“We can always play that card down the road, but given over half of our cities and towns have no COVID in it whatsoever, a statewide mandate is probably not appropriate,” he said.
“But a lot of the local cities and towns that do have higher numbers are making those moves, and we support them in doing that. But we’re so diverse as a state as our COVID numbers go. And the people in the state have been doing a great job.”
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H, also said now is no time to relax vigilance.
“I’m sure that all of us in the country wish him and the first lady a speedy recovery,” Shaheen said during a visit Friday to National Flight Simulator in Manchester. “I think that it is a reminder just how serious we have to take the coronavirus and that it is important to follow the CDC guidelines to wear masks to social distance to wash our hands and do all those things so we can continue to have businesses open and continue to go out if we take it seriously.”
State Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, issued a statement Friday.
“On behalf of the New Hampshire Senate, we are wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery,” she said. “We are keeping all those who have been impacted by COVID in our thoughts and prayers. Only by working together will we come out stronger on the other side.”
Rep. Chris Pappas, D-Manchester, posted a message on Twitter early Friday morning.
“I hope President Trump and the First Lady have a quick and full recovery from COVID-19. My thoughts are with them, our country, and the many others suffering from this virus,” he said.