KEENE -- News that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 underscores the continued importance of pandemic precautions, Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday.
On Friday morning as the overnight news was reverberating across the globe, Sununu was kicking off Manufacturing Week with a visit to Filtrene, a company that makes drinking water systems.
“Obviously, any time anyone tests positive for COVID, you just wish them well,” Sunnunu said during an interview with the Union Leader. “You know there’s a lot of anxiety that must come for him and his family. And the First Lady has tested positive as well. We just wish them well.”
The revelation is “an unfortunate reminder” that New Hampshire and the U.S. are still “very much in the pandemic.”
“We have to wear our masks, have some social distancing and take all the precautions that we can take. There are no assurances,” the Republican governor said. “People are tested around the president all the time, and unfortunately he still contracted COVID.”
Citing the state’s low rate of positive COVID cases, Sununu said New Hampshire will continue to operate without a statewide mask mandate.
“The model we have in place is working really, really well. While these other parts of the country are seeing these massive surges in numbers, we have not seen that because the citizens of the state take it very seriously,” he said.
Sununu left open the possibility that a mask mandate could be employed, as some communities in New Hampshire, including Nashua and Portsmouth, have already done. Manchester is also considering a mandate.
Nashua officials recently adopted a revised mask ordinance that prohibits businesses from serving patrons who are not wearing face masks.
“We can always play that card down the road, but given over half of our cities and towns have no COVID in it whatsoever, a statewide mandate is probably not appropriate,” he said.
“But a lot of the local cities and towns that do have higher numbers are making those moves, and we support them in doing that. But we’re so diverse as a state as our COVID numbers go. And the people in the state have been doing a great job.”
On Thursday, state officials announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, both linked to long-term care settings.
Since the pandemic began, 441 or about 5 percent of those who got the virus, have died in New Hampshire.
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, issued a statement Friday reacting to news of the President and the First Lady.
“On behalf of the New Hampshire Senate, we are wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery," she said. "We are keeping all those who have been impacted by COVID in our thoughts and prayers. Only by working together will we come out stronger on the other side.”