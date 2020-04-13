CONCORD [-] Gov. Chris Sununu said he’ll make a final decision later this week on whether to close public schools for the 2019-20 year but said Monday that they are “probably not going back.”
“I'll make a decision later this week. It doesn't look likely, to be honest. We're looking at a couple of different models and whether they would work, whether it's something that we could allow districts to decide,” Sununu told New Hampshire Public Radio.
“But my guess is that, you know, most districts are committed to probably not going back in and as are we.”
Sununu ended a streak of four business days in a row with daily briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Sununu spelled out his current thinking during a battery of media interviews with TV and radio outlets.
The two-term, Newfields Republican said he’ll not be deciding soon whether to bring back non-essential businesses. A current stay at home order for those working at those firms runs through May 4.
Sununu said the strong and still surging outbreak of the novel coronavirus south in Massachusetts will likely force many in New Hampshire to staying home longer than they would have had to otherwise.
“What happens in Mass is very critical to what happens in New Hampshire. They are still approaching their peak, they haven’t reached it yet,” Sununu said on NH Today with Jack Heath talk radio show.
“For the southern part of New Hampshire, we are a tax-free suburb of Boston; that’s where we have been for a long time. If we start opening everything up here, folks from Massachusetts are going to run up here, bring COVID and it could flare up.”
Mass. 5 times bigger, 25 times COVID-19 cases
Massachusetts has five times the population of New Hampshire.
But according to officials in both states as of Monday morning, Massachusetts had 25 times the number of positive COVID-19 cases (25,475 to 985 in NH) and 32 times the number of deaths (756) as New Hampshire has had (23).
Sununu said he is exploring how to open some hospital units to bring back elective surgery in certain locations for an industry at the risk of losing hundreds of millions of dollars in the next four-to-six months.
"So we're going to have to look very aggressively at getting things quote 'back to normal,' at least within the hospital care; like can people go in for elective surgery?" Sununu asked rhetorically on NHPR.
"We'll set up something where they can do it safely, there's not the fear of spread of COVID, to allow those facilities to start generating the revenue and doing the business that they need to be doing, not just for themselves, but to keep themselves viable for all the citizens and the next unknown, really."
The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) held the first planning meeting of its eight-person legislative advisory board Monday with Executive Director Jerry Little presiding.
Sununu officially signed an executive order creating this office that will oversee spending federal relief dollars starting with a $1.25 billion federal block grant the state is expected to officially receive on April 24.
Little said Sununu has secured office space for the new agency in the Eagle Square building across the street from the State House.
Initially the group will meet each Monday, Wednesday and Friday remotely at 1 p.m.
Members decided that early on they wish to meet with officials representing city, town and county government, state agency heads, hospitals, business and non-profit leaders.
“The work of this office is going to require a lot of input, a lot of advice and consent about what is happening out there. We may create more advisory boards as well. Many of these are big decisions, they have to be made quickly,” Sununu said.
Governors will make the call
During an interview on CNN, Sununu said the decisions to reopen the economy will be made state by state.
In New Hampshire’s case this would mean ending or altering more than 30 executive orders he’s signed over the past month.
“It would be up to the states and the governors to undo all that,” Sununu said
“It is a pandemic; it has no playbook. Our job is to operationalize the opportunity that comes from the federal government.”
President Trump said Monday it’s his decision to reopen the economy even if it's done regionally on a piecemeal basis and the governors are to implement those decisions.
Sununu said the Trump administration has done a better job of helping states acquire testing materials but the leaders in all states want to do more than they do.
“In theory I would like to test everybody in my state tomorrow but it’s not practical,” Sununu said.
“Setting expectations and being very truthful and transparent builds the public trust. I can tell you it has gotten better than how it was originally and that is good but we don’t have enough; nobody has enough.”