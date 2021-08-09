CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said re-imposing mask mandates in schools or individual communities to deal with the resurgence of COVID-19 here should be a local, not a statewide decision.
Meanwhile, a one-term, Republican legislator and GOP candidate for Congress has joined the effort to adopt a petition to bring the New Hampshire Legislature back into special session to consider a proposed, statewide ban on requiring masks in schools.
State Rep. Timothy Baxter of Seabrook said 40 House members have signed onto this bid he’s supporting from Rebuild NH, an advocacy group which was critical about how Sununu shut down the economy in response to the pandemic.
“Let me be clear: the data shows us that kids do not need to wear masks. Period. It's time for rational thought leaders to go on offense and stop pandering to the virtue signaling, anti-science crowd,” Baxter said.
During an interview Monday, Baxter stressed it was up to individual parents to decide whether their children should wear a mask while in school.
“Any parent can choose to have their kid wear a mask. We are just saying, ‘Don’t force the parents to wear one,’” Baxter said.
“It should be the choice of parents and not any bureaucrat.”
Rebuild NH reports that as of Monday afternoon more than 2,400 had signed its petition.
Any petition to bring back the Legislature into a special session requires the support of a majority in the 400-person House and the 24-member Senate.
This could be hard for Baxter and Rebuild NH to achieve, since Sununu is opposed to the idea.
The tradition of local control empowers school boards and administrators to adopt their own restrictions as they see fit, the governor said.
“We know community transmissions may be different; certain schools may have mask orders and some may not,” Sununu said on the “Good Morning New Hampshire” radio talk show program with Jack Heath.
“I would say (to the public), make sure your voice is heard. You have to listen to your parents, listen to your teachers, get all the community input you can.”
Baxter and his supporters need to get more lawmakers on board just to get the effort off the ground. This question isn't sent out to all lawmakers until at least 50 House members and eight state senators have requested it.
Last month, Baxter declared he would seek the 1st Congressional District seat that U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., first won since November 2018.
Others who have announced their candidacy for the GOP nomination are Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, Gilead Towne, of Salem, and Julian Acciard, of Derry.
Matt Mowers of Bedford, the 2020 GOP nominee, is also expected to run again next year.
More than half counties now 'substantial' transmission
Democratic lawmakers and health care advocates have urged Sununu to bring back a statewide advisory for wearing masks in indoor spaces while allowing officials of individual cities and towns to adopt their own restrictions.
There are now six counties in the state where transmission of the virus is “substantial,” including all those along the Massachusetts border, Cheshire, Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties.
But Sununu criticized the Biden administration for diluting the primary goal of fighting this pandemic [—] getting people vaccinated [—] by spending “80%” of debate in the public about bringing back face coverings.
“The messaging out of Washington is blurred, it’s confusing, not only from individuals but federal authorities as well,” Sununu said.
“From a messaging standpoint, they have screwed all of this up.”
Sununu said COVID-19 in some form will likely be with the country for years and so far, a surge in cases here hasn’t led to a sharp uptick here in hospitalizations or deaths.
“You have to play for the long game, and the long game is vaccines; get vaccinated,” Sununu said.
The governor said he opposed imposing any requirement that state workers be vaccinated. He urged private company executives not to impose them until they’ve held discussions with their employees about the idea.
“We are not mandating vaccines here; we don’t have vaccine passports, and as long as I am governor we are not going to,” Sununu said.
Long before the pandemic, New Hampshire had a state law allowing any adult to seek a religious or medical exemption from having to get any vaccine.
Sununu signed legislation last month that outlawed a vaccine requirement for COVID-19 (HB 220), although schools, day care and health care settings were exempt from this medical freedom law.