Gov. Chris Sununu said he’s working with the hospital industry to identify ways to increase bed capacity should that be needed due to a surge of patients suffering from the novel coronavirus.
The governor said he’s exploring all options for “public or private” space that are clean and safe to house additional beds including national guard armories and college dormitories.
“For our hospitals we are already beginning to build contingency plans should we need more beds,” Sununu told reporters.
“Where would they go? How would they be expanded? We are already working on that and feel comfortable that we can provide a lot of that new excess capacity that could be needed should this pandemic truly hit.”
The most pressing need in health care is ventilators and respirators for patients suffering from serious respiratory illness, Sununu said Tuesday.
“One of the limiting factors we could experience down the road could be the respirators and ventilators for our hospitals,” Sununu said.
“I think everybody is working to get more ventilators.”
Sununu said state health officials are receiving more quantities of personal protective equipment for health care providers that include masks and gowns but they are still searching for access to more medical equipment such as ventilators.
“We have a good supply (of ventilators) today for what our needs are but our needs are clearly going to increase,” Sununu said.
Sununu said access to testing for affected patients is increasing by the day.
“There is a lot of testing being driven by the private sector and a lot of enhanced opportunities for providers to take those tests and the turnaround for those tests is two to three days,” Sununu said.
“Here in our state we have hospitals that are looking at being able to do their own testing. From the testing side, where I think we were more panicked about it a week ago, we are already seeing some very positive progress.”
Given the relatively small number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Sununu said there’s no need for the public to shelter in place as it is in the bay area around San Francisco, Calif.
But the governor admitted his team is looking into what that might look like were it to come to pass here.
“We are very fortunate that we are not in the position that folks on the West Coast are,” Sununu said.
“That’s unprecedented and it’s really scary. We are not yet in that position; God bless it. Could we be at some point? I think anything is possible. We are not looking at that right now.”
Sununu said the decisions to impose restrictions are difficult but must be confronted to keep the public safe.
“It would be irresponsible to take anything off the table; that’s something I think we have all learned in this process,” Sununu added.