CONCORD – A federal outside review will conclude that plans and procedures were properly followed to control the COVID-19 outbreak at the Veterans Home in Tilton that infected 168 residents and staff and killed 28, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
The Department of Veterans Affairs Committee inspection team sent 17 staff at the governor’s request, including the national director of its infection control team.
The group will do a follow-up report that analyzes all the home’s practices in dealing with the outbreak, the governor said.
“The federal VA will do an outside review. COVID could come in any number of ways. This is to make sure we have the right processes and procedures internally,” Sununu said.
Once the outbreak is completely under control, the state will do its own “after action assessment," Sununu said.
The governor has consistently praised the leadership of Commandant Margaret LaBrecque for keeping COVID-19 out of the home until the first case emerged Nov. 10. The first death came four days later.
The state never considered moving any residents of the home out of the Tilton facility as in other states this move only spread outbreaks to multiple locations, Sununu said.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the latest count was 87 residents and 81 staff have come down with the virus.
The home has capacity for 250 beds and 400 staff.
Shibinette said there’s no definitive finding on how COVID-19 got into the home after it had gone eight months without any virus.
“It is more likely than not an asymptomatic health care worker came in but it could be an asymptomatic visitor or a doctor who went to a different facility as well and then came back to the facility,” Shibinette said.
Outbreak limited to two wings
Sununu revealed despite the massive outbreak it was largely contained to certain wings of the building.
“We have what they call neighborhoods and it was isolated in two of the neighborhoods. I think they did a pretty good job of isolating it,” Sununu said.
The state has created a “robust stockpile” of personal protection equipment to fill all those needs at the home, Sununu said.
Many have responded to help fill staffing gaps, but there remain vacancies due to a longstanding medical and clinical care shortage, he said.
Democratic legislative leaders criticized Sununu for too slow a response to the outbreak and for vetoing a bill that would have required an outside investigation into the handling of COVID-19 in long-term care settings.
“There is a national shortage of medical and clinical staff across this country. Nobody has extra staff just sitting around. We have folks coming across the country to assist. Anywhere we can possibly get staff, we are always open to accepting that help,” Sununu said.
“It is not just a matter of gee, we’ll let others somehow take care of it. There is a national crisis going on here.”
Meanwhile, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan announced Thursday 14 new deaths from COVID-19, believed to be the highest number for a single day since the pandemic began.
All but one of those deaths were at a long-term care setting, he said.
Over the last week, 40 have died from the virus, Chan said, bringing the total number to 584.
Shibinette confirmed there were 14 new outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term or congregate housing locations including the New Hampshire State Prison for Men, Merrimack County Nursing Home and senior living sites in Epsom, Hudson, Bedford and in the Lakes Region.
There were 695 positive tests reported Thursday and over the past week there was a 38% increase in the daily average number of cases, Chan said.
The 248 hospitalized with the virus is now double the highest number during the first surge last spring, Sununu said.