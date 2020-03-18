CONCORD – Due to COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu has asked top Trump administration officials Wednesday to create a special, “60-to-90 day” enrollment period for consumers to purchase health care coverage in the individual market under Obamacare.
Sununu made the request in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma.
“This action would allow individuals especially those who are potentially at risk for COVID-10 to access affordable health care through the federal facilitated individual marketplace,” Sununu wrote.
A group of Democratic state senators urged Sununu to set up resources to help the newly unemployed to sign up for health care under the Affordable Care Act.
These laid off workers would be able to more easily enroll in individual market plans on the health benefit marketplace, they said.
“Ensuring health insurance for as many Granite Staters as possible is critical. Enrolling in a healthcare.gov plan can be confusing, and, as you know, the Trump administration has scaled back consumer enrollment assistance,” wrote State Sens. Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua, Dan Feltes of Concord, Kevin Cavanaugh of Manchester and Tom Sherman of Rye.
“Therefore, we are requesting that you direct the New Hampshire Insurance Department to set up resources to assist Granite Staters enroll in individual marketplace plans.”
Feltes is a Democratic primary candidate for governor in 2020.
Sununu had been working on the letter to the Trump administration officials before Democratic lawmakers made this request.
Allowing this special enrollment period would give citizens peace of mind, the governor said.
“Individuals who believe they are demonstrating symptoms of the virus will have greater confidence to get tested and guard against further spread if they know they have a health care plan that will cover them,” Sununu said
The traditional enrollment period under Obamacare is each year from Nov. 1-Dec. 15.
The Affordable Care Act does permit citizens to purchase health insurance at other times if they have a “life-changing event” such as a wedding, the birth of a child or losing their job.
Zandra Rice-Hawkins with Granite State Progress praised Sununu for making this request and said it could convince some younger workers to sign up to get insurance.
“The folks this request could really help are young, healthy employees who may have thought they didn’t need to buy health insurance,” Rice-Hawkins said.
“We are seeing some new data that younger people could be at more risk from the virus than first thought so this request if it’s granted could cause a bump in enrollment which would be great.”
The New Hampshire Health Care Coalition had written a letter to Sununu earlier this week seeking this action.
“Early detection and access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services is critical for our state and others to mitigate the potential for further outbreak,” the letter said.
“Nearly 77,000 New Hampshire residents, or 6% of the state’s population, do not have health insurance. A special open enrollment period will allow more people to obtain health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act so we are all better protected against the threat of coronavirus COVID-19.”