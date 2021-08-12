CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu said the fall surge of COVID-19 could be the “worst we have ever seen,” but that it’s highly unlikely New Hampshire will have to return to a state of emergency.
The state’s relatively high vaccination rate, health care advances in treating infections and a robust capacity in the state’s hospital system all weren’t in place when the pandemic emergency was first declared in March 2020, Sununu said.
“Again, the state of emergency was put in place when individuals had very few tools to protect themselves,” Sununu said.
A state of emergency would be necessary only if the next surge led to hospitalizations that completely outstripped the state’s ability to treat the seriously ill, the governor said, adding, "God forbid."
Over the past week, the number of daily virus cases has averaged 172, with 310 reported on Thursday. That's 26% more than the previous week.
About 40% of all cases analyzed for type in New Hampshire were of the more contagious delta variant, which nationally has shown to cause higher infection rates among children, said Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist.
While New Hampshire ranks among the top 10 states with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents, Sununu urged the hesitant to get the shot.
The governor said they still have time for them to protect themselves from getting dangerously sick once people move indoors the fall and the virus becomes more likely to spread.
“Right now, individuals have every bit of control in managing this virus and the viral spread,” Sununu said.
The state announced it would deploy a second mobile van to offer free shots for any local group or business that requests it. The first van is booked up with 75 stops on tap through September.
A second phase of public service announcements to promote vaccination is in the works, targeted to the “20-to-40” age group, which has been vaccinated at much lower numbers than senior citizens in New Hampshire.
“We are not losing momentum on the vaccine; we are doubling down on the message and the visibility,” Sununu said.
All other New England states have a higher vaccination rate than New Hampshire, which as of Thursday had 53% of its citizens fully vaccinated.
The demand for vaccines has fallen in recent months, though the state is still averaging 1,000 shots a week, said Dr. Beth Daly, director of the state’s bureau of infectious disease control.
“If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, now is a great time to do so,” Daly said.
Hospitalizations are "slowly" edging up, and recent deaths from COVID remain low -- the two metrics that matter most, Sununu said.
Planning for surge
The state already is developing a game plan for the fall surge and making sure the hospital system will have the beds and therapeutic supplies to address the uptick.
“We feel very confident where we are, but our job is to hope for the best and unfortunately plan for the worst,” Sununu said. “This fall, November and December could be as bad as anything we have seen.”
Sununu said the state’s new guidance on whether to wear face masks in public schools strikes the right balance, letting local school officials decide whether restrictions make sense after consulting with parents.
Sununu criticized the national media’s fixation on bringing back mask mandates in schools and other settings as the most important tool to fight COVID-19.
Vaccinating everyone 12 and older who is willing trumps everything else, he said.
“You are assuming masks or not masks are the be-all and end-all to success, and it is not; this is just one piece of the puzzle,” Sununu said.