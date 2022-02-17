State Rep. Ralph Boehm, R-Litchfield, fell and struck his head on the concrete floor bringing an abrupt end to Gov. Chris Sununu's state-of-the-state speech in Manchester Thursday morning. Eyewitnesses report the seven-term legislator was alert and stable when an ambulance crew took him to Catholic Medical Center. After a brief delay, Sununu decided not to finish the last few paragraphs of his speech and later released a full transcript of his remarks.
MANCHESTER — Gov. Chris Sununu’s state-of-the-state speech came to an abrupt end Thursday when a Litchfield Republican House member collapsed, struck his head and had to be wheeled out of the makeshift legislative chamber on a stretcher.
According to eyewitnesses, seven-term Rep. Ralph Boehm was sitting and leaning against a concrete pillar in the Expo Center of the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Manchester Hotel when he suddenly fell backward and landed with a loud thud on the concrete floor.
State Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, was seated right behind Boehm and said two House members who are also firefighters, Derry Repulican Rep. Steve Pearson and Nashua Republican Rep. Tom Lanzara quickly attended to him.
A pair of legislators who also ha
d served as nurses were quickly at Boehm’s side as was Chief Operating Officer Terry Pfaff who had also been a career firefighter.
“He was cautious, alert, talking, eyes looked good, was definitely stable when they packed him on the stretcher,” Pfaff said.
“He’s probably going to have quite a headache.”
Boehm’s wife was contacted right after the incident.
Boehm was seen smiling, sitting up and giving a thumbs up to colleagues who cheered as an American Medical Response crew took him out and brought him to Catholic Medical Center for treatment.
Sununu, Packard decide not to resume speech
At the time just before 11 a.m., Sununu was delivering the final few paragraphs of his 50-minute speech.
Sununu and his team had left the chamber while Boehm was being treated and members of the State Senate that also watched the speech in person departed as well.
Sununu conferred with House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and decided not to complete his remarks, according to a spokesman for the governor.
After the incident, Sununu’s office released a full transcript of the address.
Boehm was a veteran member of the House Education Committee and also served as an assistant Republican leader.
An Air Force veteran, Boehm has lived in town for 44 years and also served as a selectman and a member of the town’s budget committee.
A fiscal and social conservative, Boehm supported legislation to ban the teaching of discrimination in public schools and also backed gun owner rights.