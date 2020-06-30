CONCORD — COVID-19 will cause a “devastating” 20% drop in state revenues, but Gov. Chris Sununu said he remains hopeful Congress may bail out the state later this summer.
Sununu said he couldn’t rule out the possibility of needing to lay off state workers to close the gap if there isn’t enough federal relief.
Tuesday was the final day of the first half of the state’s two-year state budget cycle.
Sununu said revenues for this first budget year came up $182.4 million short.
The revenue gap for the second year that ends June 30, 2021 is predicted to be even bigger — $355.8 million, Sununu said.
The total shortfall of $538 million represents just over 20% of the $2.5 billion in state revenues that help finance the state budget.
Congress will meet for three weeks starting in late July, and Sununu said he’s optimistic agreement can be reached on a COVID-19 relief bill that helps states cover these revenue losses.
Seeking federal aid Last March, President Trump signed the CARES Act that gave the state a $1.25 billion block grant, but those dollars could be used only to cover higher expenses due to efforts to battle the novel coronavirus.
“Over the next few weeks we will have a better sense of it,” Sununu said.
Last May, the Democratically-controlled U.S. House passed the $3 trillion Heroes Act, which included more than $1 trillion in grants to state and local governments.
The bill included $915 million in so-called flexible aid that could be used for any purpose, including to backfill revenue losses.
The Senate Republican leadership and President Trump, however, have yet to endorse the concept of writing blank checks to states and communities.
Sununu vowed not to raise taxes and fees to cover revenue losses.
“One way or another, I think we will be in good shape,” the two-term Republican governor said.
More than two months ago, Sununu imposed a freeze on hiring not related to COVID-19, along with a ban on out-of-state travel.
Hospitals get big grants
Sununu announced he was awarding eight hospitals nearly $25 million in CARES Act money.
The lion’s share is going to the four hospitals in Nashua and Manchester.
Catholic Medical Center and the Elliot Health System in Manchester will each get $7 million; Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua will get $4 million and $3 million, respectively.
“These are the hospitals that have borne the brunt of the most COVID-19 cases,” Sununu said.
The governor has been critical of the Trump administration’s formula for giving out the most federal aid to hospitals in highly urban areas or those in remote, rural communities.
Sununu said this meant hospitals in “suburban” or smaller cities such as Manchester and Nashua were short-changed.
“We will make sure we are there for these hospitals so they can be there for the state,” Sununu added.