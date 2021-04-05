Sununu staffer tests positive for COVID-19

A member of Gov. Chris Sununu’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and though this person was determined not to be a “close contact” of the governor, he will monitor himself for any symptoms.
The individual who tested positive has not been in the office since Thursday morning of last week, and is feeling fine, according to a news release issued by Sununu’s office.
Over the weekend, the individual woke up with a sore throat and “very minor symptoms” and began quarantining, the news release said.
“Out of an abundance of caution, a rapid test was conducted this morning and the result came back positive,” the news release said.
There was one close contact within the governor’s office, and that individual is currently quarantining, officials said.
Contact tracing is underway to determine if there are any additional close contacts 48 hours prior to symptoms developing.
The governor’s office requires employees to wear masks in the workplace when social distancing is not possible, officials said.
This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 among Sununu’s office staff. An individual tested positive on Dec. 7, 2020.
After consulting state health officials, the governor’s office notified the Department of Administrative Services to make sure all commonly touched surfaces in the State House are being sanitized and any extra cleaning completed.