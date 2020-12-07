CONCORD -- A staffer of Gov. Chris Sununu tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and Sununu said though this person was not a "close contact," he would monitor himself for symptoms.
The infected person was last at the State House for work last Wednesday and had been quarantining since waking up with a fever last Thursday, Sununu said.
The employee reported Monday to be “feeling fine,” Sununu said.
Only one other person in Sununu’s staff had close contact with this staffer 48 hours prior to having these symptoms, and that person was also in quarantine, the governor said.
“Transparency is paramount in public health crises, and this instance is no exception” Sununu said in a statement.
“Like many workplaces across the state and country, the State House is not immune. I would like to thank the member of my team for immediately quarantining and following all public health guidance, and wish them good health as they recover from COVID-19."
Sununu said he contacted the Department of Administrative Services to ensure all commonly touched surfaces at the State House had been sanitized.
The governor's office requires employees to wear masks in the workplace when social distancing is not possible, the governor added.
Some of Sununu’s staff have been working from home, or come into the State House only a few days a week since the pandemic began.
Sununu's office stayed open
Since late March, the State House has been closed to the public, though Sununu’s office and that of Secretary of State Bill Gardner remained open in some fashion.
Since last May, the Legislature has had limited staffing at the State House.
State Senate leaders have already announced they will begin the 2021 session in January by meeting remotely.
House Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, said he was reviewing a host of options for holding in-person sessions or committee meetings, but stressed that no final decisions had been made.
Last week, Sununu said four House Republican members had tested positive for the virus after they held an in-person caucus Nov. 20 at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester.
House Democratic officials confirmed as newly-elected members of their caucus tested positive after attending in person an orientation session at the State House in mid-November.