MANCHESTER — A group of four unemployed New Hampshire residents have sued the Sununu administration for cutting them off federal jobless benefits before the a COVID-19 assistance program ends across the country on Sept. 6.
Lawyers for those suing said they were optimistic about their chances because judges in four states have overturned these decisions in states with Republican governors to bring an early end to the extra, $300-per-week benefits for all on the unemployment rolls.
New Hampshire was the only state in the Northeast to end these benefits early.
The lawsuit brought in Hillsborough County Superior Court Friday took direct aim at Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to, as of June 19, to terminate the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for workers who don’t normally qualify for federal jobless benefits.
In response to COVID-19, Congress created the PUA for the self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, and those who started a job too recently to qualify for traditional unemployment checks.
The cancellation of this program threw 15,000 off the rolls, according to the lawsuit.
Stephanie McKay moderates a Facebook group with more than 4,500 people who became unemployed during the pandemic.
“We have one member, a mom of twins working three jobs right now, who still can’t make ends meet, and can’t get her child a backpack,” McKay said. “PUA was carrying them. These benefits were a lifeline to help cover basic expenses for many families. Sununu cut it for effectively no reason.”
Benjamin Vihstadt, the governor's spokesman, called the suit a "political stunt."
"Over three months ago when the state announced we would be ending participation in the enhanced federal unemployment benefits it was met with resounding support from people across the aisle," Vihstadt said in a statement.
"The state gave citizens over a month’s notice, as required by the contract with the U.S. Department of Labor. This lawsuit, filed less than two weeks before the federal programs expire, is nothing more than a political stunt as the state moves forward with one of the fastest rebounding economies in the country."
The suit names as chief defendant George Copadis, Sununu’s commissioner of the Department of Employment Security.
A DES official referred all questions to the office of Attorney General John Formella.
"We received the complaint this afternoon and we are reviewing it," said Kate Giaquinto, the AG's director of communications.
"We have no further comment at this time as we generally do not comment on pending litigation."
A initial hearing on this lawsuit is set for Friday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m.
The four residents who brought suit are Cassandra Caron and Alison Petrowski, both of Manchester, Brandon Dean of Dover and Aaron Shelton of Merrimack.
Republican governors in 26 states ended extra unemployment early and this is the 15th lawsuit brought against them.
Judges in Maryland, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Indiana have overturned decisions to end unemployment in those states, and have ordered back pay be made to the affected individuals.
Lawsuits in West Virginia, Ohio and Louisiana have failed, and the suits in all other states are pending.