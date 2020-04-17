MANCHESTER -- Gov. Chris Sununu said he is talking with National Hockey League officials about the possibility of playing NHL games at the SNHU Arena this year.
"There is truth to that,” Sununu told WEEI in Boston on Friday.
"I have had discussions about that. Don’t know whether it’s going to happen, but we are talking about it,” Sununu said.
The NHL suspended play in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tim Bechert, senior general manager at the SNHU Arena, said he has talked with the governor in the past week about the NHL’s potential interest in using the arena for the neutral-site games.
“If there is an opportunity down the road for us to play a role in the finishing of the NHL season and playoffs, we would certainly look at it and see if we could make something happen,” Bechert told the New Hampshire Union Leader.
No possible timeframe was mentioned.
It's not known whether fans would be allowed to attend the games, were they to happen.
During the radio interview, Sununu said he had talked to “a few folks in the NHL” about Manchester.
“It would be a very interesting opportunity for New Hampshire, but even the venues, right, would have to say, ‘Yes, we want this’, because we got to make sure what are the liabilities here, what if a team were to get sick, how is it going to be managed?” Sununu said. “So we’re working through some of those logistics, but that’s on the table, for sure."
The Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics have played preseason games at the arena before, and the Stanley Cup trophy has made multiple visits to the arena.
The Manchester arena hosted minor league hockey from 2001 to 2019, first as an American Hockey League franchise, one level below the NHL, and later as an ECHL team, two levels below the NHL.
COVID-19 has postponed or canceled more than a dozen events at the SNHU Arena so far this year.