CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu said he’ll greet President Donald Trump when he gets off Air Force One in Manchester Friday night, but is unlikely to attend Trump’s 2020 campaign rally in a nearby hangar.
“As the governor, I will always be there to greet the president,” Suununu said. “I don’t have plans to be at the rally. When I can, I try to avoid large crowd events.”
When Trump announced plans to hold a rally July 11 in Portsmouth, Sununu took the same stand, saying he’d greet the president but not attend a rally.
Trump’s campaign canceled that rally on the eve of the event, citing an impending tropical storm. The storm missed the region and Trump later said he canceled the rally due to concerns over the virus.
Sununu said it would not be “possible” or “appropriate” for him to answer the call of his Democratic primary rivals and demand Trump cancel the rally out of concern it could lead to more positive cases of COVID-19.
“Of course, it is not possible nor would it be appropriate,” Sununu said.
If Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden asked him to welcome him to campaign here, Sununu said he’d be “honored” to do so.
“The role of the governor, I hope, is to be a gracious host and allow those people to come. Allowing the people to have events whether it’s a protest or a rally,” Sununu said. “We are going to treat everyone the same. We don’t pick winners and losers.”
The rally will be 6 p.m. at the PeriCohas Hangar near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Sununu praised Trump campaign officials for stating it would require those attending to wear face coverings.
The campaign announced this rally a week after Sununu had issued a mask mandate for all pre-scheduled gatherings of at least 100 people.