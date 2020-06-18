CONCORD – State public health officials completed the rules Thursday for reopening the remaining businesses in New Hampshire closed for COVID-19, including amusement parks, movie theaters, performing arts venues, arts and music education programs and adult day care centers.
These sectors can open June 29, but Gov. Chris Sununu said he would not recommend they be attended by anyone over 60, people with an at-risk health condition, or people who live in a household with vulnerable members.
“Not advised, at this time,” Sununu told reporters. “We aren’t going to prevent it, but if you are over 60 or have an underlying health condition, I would not advise it. People can make their own personal decisions but there is a lot of risk to be sure.”
The rules for the sector are in some cases more restrictive than what applies to other businesses.
For example, amusement parks can open to no more than 25 percent of their capacity.
The operators of Canobie Lake Park in Salem have announced they will open July 15.
Performing arts centers will be limited to 50 percent capacity.
Rules for them advise that with events that are well attended, organizers should consider first having everyone who is performing test negative for the virus.
Sununu said he doesn’t believe these restrictions are going to be loosened soon.
“This could well remain in place for the rest of the summer,” he said.
As President Trump plans his first post-pandemic rally in Tucson, Ariz., this Saturday, Sununu said he’s not attending any rallies and would not join Trump if he came to the state.
“I’m living a pretty boring existence right now,” the governor said to limit his public contacts. “I am going to continue my level of interaction, which isn’t much right now.”
Sununu had a test for the novel coronavirus nearly two weeks ago and it came back negative.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state had in the past day only 17 new cases of COVID-19. There is one new death from a long-term care setting bringing the total fatalities here to 331.
All told, there have been 109,000 tested for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, with 5,450 or about 5 percent testing positive.
Sununu said he’s personally known “three or four individuals” that came down with the virus and two of them had to be intubated due to difficulty breathing. All have since recovered, the governor said.