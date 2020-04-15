CONCORD — Saying the popular, federal Paycheck Protection Program fails to help struggling restaurant owners, Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday urged Congress to do more to help the industry.
In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sununu said federal lawmakers should improve the terms of loan repayments and increase the maximum amounts allowed under that part of the COVID-19 CARES Act.
"There is no more severely distressed, yet systematically critical sector of our economy than independent restaurants. This sector of our economy is comprised of cash-flow businesses with extremely small margins, a reality which makes even temporary closures extremely difficult," Sununu wrote.
According to published reports, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin met Wednesday with both congressional leaders about a bill to pump more money into the program, which could soon could reach its loan limit of $350 billion.
President Trump has urged congressional leaders from both parties to approve that change without adding other spending priorities. Some Republicans have balked at more taxpayer spending in response COVID-19's impact on the economy.
"As you know, the PPP was designed to accommodate all small businesses, including restaurants, and allow them to secure the necessary capital to reopen their doors and hire back employees," Sununu said.
"However, the legislation was written in such a way that it prevents restaurants from taking advantage of the program's benefits."
Advisory group named
Sununu named an initial group of nine stakeholders in business, non-profits and human services as a separate advisory board to consult with as he decides how to spend $1.25 billion of a block grant New Hampshire receives from the CARES Act.
The group includes former Nashua Mayor and ex-House Deputy Speaker Donnalee Lozeau, Concord tax legal expert and lobbyist Bill Ardinger, Cranmore Mountain CEO Ben Wilcox and New Hampshire Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Dean Christon.
"This advisory board will serve to add yet another layer of transparency to the distribution of federal relief aid and input into the process, ensuring as much accountability, transparency, and integrity as possible," Sununu said.
The eight-person legislative advisory board Sununu created to assist him had its first official meeting Wednesday and heard from state department heads about how the coronavirus affected their work.
Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn reported that 76 first responders were still in quarantine away from their homes in hotel rooms after coming in contact with someone that had COVID-19, down from a high of 150. Of those still out, nearly two-thirds are police officers, Quinn said.
Assistant Commissioner Perry Plummer said New Hampshire and all states should soon learn whether President Trump will rule the pandemic a disaster, which will mean 100% federal coverage of all state and local response efforts. The National Governors Association has made that request.
Plummer said that typically with emergency declarations, the federal rate of support is 75%, though in some large-scale disasters, such as hurricanes, the government has picked up 90% of the cost.
Lawsuit on Sununu's authority begins Friday
A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge has agreed to hold a preliminary hearing Friday afternoon on the lawsuit that Democratic legislative leaders have brought against Sununu challenging his authority to spend federal dollars without the approval of the Legislative Fiscal Committee.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, and Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, noted the hearing is one week before New Hampshire is expected to receive the big federal grant.
“We are pleased the court is moving expeditiously to ensure there is a quick resolution, before the federal government is expected to deliver an additional $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding at the end of April," Soucy and Shurtleff said in a statement.
"In the interim, we are grateful that direct support to Granite Staters, like increased unemployment benefits and individual stimulus checks, are already being disbursed.”
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, celebrated a bureaucratic victory after Treasury Department officials ruled Wednesday that those on the Social Security Supplemental Income program do not have to have filed income tax refunds to receive a stimulus check.
Very low-income seniors and people who experience disabilities generally receive those benefits.
“This assistance will provide urgently needed financial relief to those who are struggling to get by as the COVID-19 pandemic continues," Hassan said.
Previously, Treasury officials had ruled those getting Social Security retirement or disability benefits would automatically get COVID-19 relief checks without filing taxes.
Hassan and Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, have urged for the same treatment to be given automatically to veterans and those who get disability benefit checks following their military service.