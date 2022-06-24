CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a bill to make New Hampshire one of very few states in the nation to let consumers get the controversial drug Ivermectin for treating COVID-19 without a prescription.
The legislation (HB 1022) would designate Ivermectin as a drug available to all consumers in the state under a “standing order.”
Earlier this year, Tennessee became the first state to give this access to Ivermectin, which has been a drug used successfully for decades to treat parasites in animals.
While this bill was a favorite among social conservatives in the Republican-led Legislature, Sununu said there was no justification to give Ivermectin such a special status.
There currently are only four instances in which pharmacists can dispense medication without a prescription and those are for smoking cessation products, contraception, substance use disorder and treatment for sexual assault.
“All drugs and medications should be subject to that same rigorous process if they are to be dispensed by standing order,” Sununu wrote in his veto message.
State Rep. Melissa Blasek, R-Merrimack, was the bill’s prime author and pointed out that Sununu’s Democratic opponent for governor, Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye, had pressured Sununu to veto it.
“Apparently neither of them agree a drug safer than Tylenol should be available without an individual prescription, thus increasing safe access,” Blasek said.
Sununu agreed to change vaccine registry
Blasek said she was pleased that Sununu signed a related bill (HB 1606), which changes the state’s vaccine registry to one in which adults have to opt in to have their records placed in the database.
Currently, adults have to opt out of being on the registry or their records automatically go on it.
Former state Rep. J.R. Hoell of Dunbarton had faced child abuse charges after his entire family took Ivermectin in response to getting COVID. A circuit court judge dismissed all those charges against Hoell.
“We know anyone can get Ivemectin at a tractor supply store or online. What the governor has done is make it less likely that adults are going to get the safest version of this medication, which clearly has had a positive impact on many residents in this state,” Hoell said.
Rep. Jerry Knirk, D-Freedom, said House Democrats will stay united and enable Sununu’s veto will be sustained when lawmakers take the matter up later this year.
The Food and Drug Administration’s website cautions that the drug “has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications.”
The FDA has warned, “There’s a lot of misinformation around, and you may have heard that it’s OK to take large doses of Ivermectin. It is not OK.”