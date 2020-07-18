CONCORD – In a flurry, Gov. Chris Sununu last week vetoed five bills dealing with unemployment benefits, an independent review of the state’s response to COVID-19 in nursing homes, changing subsidies for renewable energy and giving labor unions access to public employees’ information.
But the two-term Republican did find some common ground with the Democratic-led Legislature, signing bills that reform prescription drug and absentee voting laws while maintaining substance abuse services in Nashua.
Sununu insisted the change in unemployment benefits would put the state out of compliance with federal laws.
This would mean the state’s jobless could no longer receive the extra $600-per-week benefit that runs through the end of this month, he said. Congress is considering whether to extend those extra benefits, though perhaps at a lower level.
“To be frank, this is a terribly written and poorly thought-out bill that puts New Hampshire citizens at risk by violating federal requirements,” Sununu said in his veto message. “Our job is to open doors of opportunity in times of need, not cut off federal support when families are struggling.”
Senate Majority Leader and Democratic candidate for governor Dan Feltes of Concord, who authored the bill, said Sununu’s warnings were false and that his move would block important new protections for workers.
“Sununu continues to sweep our broken unemployment insurance system under the rug, opposes testing and health care for those impacted by COVID-19, and refuses to advance worker safety, including free PPE for small businesses,” Sununu said.
“Make no mistake, Sununu’s veto of HB 1166 is an attack on small businesses, worker safety and public health, while appeasing the health insurance lobby and big corporations.”
Nursing home bill veto
Sununu said he vetoed a “well-intentioned” bill on COVID-19 spending (HB 1246) because it duplicated actions he already has taken to support child care and long-term care programs.
But the bill also required a review of the state’s handling of the virus in nursing homes.
Sununu’s critics maintain he was too slow to respond to the pandemic, which contributed to the state having the highest rate of fatalities in the country.
Sununu said the state moved quickly to address the disease in those settings. Some neighboring states had much higher numbers of cases in nursing homes than New Hampshire had, state officials have said.
Energy bill vetoes
One of the energy bills he vetoed would have expanded how much independent users such as municipalities can produce their own power and sell it back to utility companies, known as net metering (HB 466).
Sununu said the break would be available to a “select few” that already built systemsand invite new generators to get the break that could only be passed on in higher electric bills for other customers.
“In simple terms, it is a handout to those already profiting at the expense of ratepayers across New Hampshire, including those who can least afford to bear the cost of higher energy bills,” Sununu said.
Sununu vetoed a second energy bill identical to one he vetoed in 2019 that would have changed the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative by getting rid of ratepayer rebates (SB 122).
Union exception vetoed
The employee privacy bill (SB 19) would have made private the home and personal emails, addresses and cell phone numbers of all government workers to everyone except labor unions.
Supporters sought the exemption because they said union members were contacted by outside groups and encouraged not to pay union dues in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down that dues requirement.
“If the goal of this legislation was to provide more privacy to public employees, it should have provided them the option to disallow employee labor organizations to access their personal information,” Sununu wrote.
Legislative leaders said once the Sept. 8 primaries are over, they intend to bring lawmakers back to vote on Sununu’s vetoes.
Bills that made it
A prescription drug bill (HB 1280) that Feltes also authored allows the state to enter into a compact to purchase cheaper drugs in Canada though that country has yet to approve similar efforts by other states to do this.
It also sets the lowest out-of-pocket cost in the nation for consumers to purchase insulin, capped at $30 per month with no deductibles, and mandates more transparency on drug pricing.
“For decades, the high price of prescription drugs has been one of the greatest public health challenges facing New Hampshire,” Holly Stevens, health policy coordinator of New Futures, said in a statement.
COVID-19 ballot access
Sununu and lawmakers also came together on temporary changes for this election to make it easier for voters to cast ballots during the pandemic (HB 1266).
The measure allows anyone to give the virus as the reason for needing an absentee ballot and permits them to make only one request to get that ballot for both the primary and general elections.
“With the pandemic resurging around the country, the governor’s actions will help protect the health of our voters, and particularly the health of our poll workers, who will be better protected when more people vote absentee,” said Olivia Zink with Open Democracy Action. “No person should have to choose between their health and their right to vote.”
The substance abuse bill for Nashua (HB 1230) ensures the city will continue receiving state grants for treatment even though the city as of July 1 ended its Safe Station program.
Nashua’s public health department has been working on a replacement model for the program. In the meantime, people are urged to get assistance from Southern New Hampshire Health, which is operating the Doorway program for the area.