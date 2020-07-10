CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed two bills responding to the COVID-19 pandemic which sought to give apartment dwellers more time to avoid evictions for non-payment of rent and to make it easier to register to vote and get an absentee ballot.
In both cases, Sununu said his administration has come up with better solutions to help renters and voters get through the fallout from the novel coronavirus.
The rent relief bill (HB 1247) would prevent landlords from evicting someone until they had given renters six months to catch up on their back rent. If those renters fell behind on those payments, then they could be evicted.
Sununu said early on in response to COVID-19 he signed an emergency order that for four months suspended evictions as well as home mortgage foreclosures.
That moratorium ended on July 1.
"We must remember that property owners have also struggled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Small property owners who rent 10 units or fewer account for 90% of rental units in New Hampshire. They too have financial obligations that must be met, including mortgages, taxes and utilities," Sununu wrote in his veto message.
"Denying property owners the opportunity to pay their bills is a recipe for them removing these rental units from the market, placing them up for sale in our robust real estate market, and further exacerbating the shortage of rental units that already exists across New Hampshire."
The governor noted he changed the eviction notice requirement from seven to 30 days to give renters more time to come up with a payment plan.
Sununu also set aside $35 million in federal CARES Act money to give assistance to renters and homeowners.
"This legislation would have given tenants time to repay the rent that they couldn’t pay during the worst months of the pandemic, and also included basic tenant protections for some of the most housing insecure people in our state and reaffirmation of the obligation of mortgage lenders to deal in good faith with homeowners," State Rep. Casey Conley, D-Dover, said in condemning the veto.
Voting reform
The voting reform bill (HB 1247) would permit anyone to request an absentee ballot without needing an excuse. Current law requires the voter either has to be outside the voting district on Election Day or have a disability.
The measure further would permit voters to register to vote online and require Secretary of State Bill Gardner to enter into a multi-state program that seeks to prevent voters from casting ballots in more than one state.
Sununu accused advocates of using the coronavirus to push a partisan agenda.
"They have put forward a partisan wish list of unreasonable and unnecessary provisions, some of which have already been vetoed and sustained last year," Sununu wrote.
"New Hampshire takes pride in our traditions of strong civic engagement and fair, transparent, and secure elections. Our Democratic Secretary of State, who has served our state faithfully for over 40 years, opposes this radical, partisan piece of legislation and so do I."
State Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, said the bill was an effort to break down barriers to voting access.
“Once again the governor has rejected common sense reform. The measures outlined in HB 1672 have been tested and are proven to ensure better access to free and fair elections," Levesque said. "Rather than allowing New Hampshire, a state that prides itself on commitment and participation in the democratic process, to move forward, Sununu has chosen once again to hold up unreliable, antiquated systems that systemically put up roadblocks for new voters. This veto is not surprising given the governor’s history of voter suppression, and strengthens our resolve to continue the fight for New Hampshire voters.”
House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack said he's confident his GOP colleagues will make sure the veto is sustained.
"If the point is to make voting is easier in this election, this program wouldn’t even be feasible to implement by September. This is unacceptable and puts our state’s reputation of having clean and fair elections at risk," Hinch said.
"“The provisions of this bill have more holes than swiss cheese, and I applaud the governor for vetoing it.”
Within the next week Sununu is expected to get another bill on his desk (HB 1266) that would permit all voters in this upcoming election who feel uncomfortable going to the polls due to COVID-19 to get an absentee ballot.
Sununu has spoken in favor of that concept.