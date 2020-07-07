CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu confirmed he’ll be welcoming President Trump upon his arrival for a campaign rally in the state Saturday, but has decided he will not attend the event.
“As the governor, I am always going to be there to greet the President and I will be there to do that,” Sununu said Tuesday.
“I will not be in the crowd of thousands of people…As the governor, I try to be extra cautions for myself and the family.”
Sununu, a two-term Republican seeking re-election this fall, also urged anyone over 60 years old or those with a compromised immune system to avoid the rally outside a privately-owned hangar at the Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth.
“If you are older than the age of 60 or with a chronic medical condition, then you should stay home. It’s not the law, but it is a very smart move,” Sununu said.
“You don’t need to be in a large gathering where you are at greater risk.”
New Hampshire remains one of just a handful of states in the country with declining, positive cases of COVID-19 while cases are spiking in more than 35 states.
The state reported only 19 new positive cases of the virus, three new hospitalizations and two deaths, the latter both occurring to seniors living in long-term care.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the 25 patients in hospitals with the virus here is the lowest number since the novel coronavirus first spiked after mid-March.
National media questions Sununu on Trump trip
So with little, new announcements to report on the pandemic here, questions about Trump’s visit dominated this briefing with reporters from CNN, ABC and CBS television networks all serving up their own queries.
Sununu said Trump did not have to self-quarantine in Washington, DC for two weeks before coming here because it’s a single event lasting a few hours and not an extended stay.
“If you are just coming in for an event or going shopping here, then the 14-day quarantine doesn’t apply,” Sununu said.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said Sununu is putting the health of the state at risk by not speaking out against the rally.
“Sununu continues to show that his loyalty to Trump is more important than the health and safety of Granite Staters,” Buckley said in a statement. “This reckless rally will only further highlight how Trump and Sununu downplayed the threat of COVID-19, rushed into reopening, and are putting party politics first in the middle of a pandemic."
The governor said over the past 48 hours he urged the Trump campaign to provide the rally goers with masks and he was glad to learn campaign officials said they would be wearing face coverings.
Sununu said he’ll be wearing a mask when he greets Trump on the tarmac, but did not say Trump should have to.
“We have treated all the gatherings in the state from the time the pandemic began the same,” said Sununu alluding to protests from Black Lives Matter for social justice to rallies of social conservatives calling for the governor to more fully reopen the economy.
At all these events, the state has advised but not required those attending to wear masks.
Sununu says low risk of trip to Trump
Sununu said he doesn’t think Trump is at much risk of contracting the virus while here.
“My sense is he is flying in, walking on stage, giving the speech, then flying out,” said Sununu adding for the President it’s not a “mix and mingle event.”
State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said there’s been no evidence of virus outbreaks occurring from the previous protests over the last two months.
“It doesn’t take a large crowd of people for the possibility that a single person can spread it to multiple individuals,” Chan said.
“For any group gathering, people need to take these precautions as well for these events,” Chan said.
Black Lives Matter is planning a counter-protest of the Trump rally before the President’s visit.
“We hope to increase the visibility of opposition to the Trump presidency and candidacy,” said Samantha Searles, communications director for Black Lives Matter Nashua, in a statement. “The current New Hampshire governor doesn’t speak for all Granite Staters in regards to his willingness to allow Trump to campaign here in the midst of a pandemic.”
Sununu said he didn’t think it would be “practical” for him to demand Trump not visit the state.
“The idea I could somehow prevent the President from coming or that would be appropriate would not be practical as we are a swing state,” Sununu said.
The governor said he expects Democratic nominee to be and former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign in person here.”
In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton narrowly beat Trump here to win the state's four electoral votes.