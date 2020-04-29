CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu said he’ll present a comprehensive plan Friday to open parts of New Hampshire’s economy while extending New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order past its May 4 expiration date.
“We are planning to flex open around certain sections of the state where we can open in a smart, phased-in approach that is always putting public health first,” Sununu said during a news conference Wednesday at the New Hampshire Fire Academy here.
A pair of advisory boards and one task force Sununu formed have met with stakeholders over the past several weeks to come up with safe ways to loosen some restrictions for non-essential workers and other activities outside the home.
The neighboring governors of Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine have already extended their stay-at-home orders through at least mid-May. Maine has decided to keep its order in place until the end of next month.
For the first time, Sununu said it’s unlikely the order will be lifted for certain for any of the state's 10 counties, but regional differences in this new plan remain possible.
“The idea of flexing certain areas of the state, north and south, has been definitely considered and remains on the table,” Sununu said.
Residents of Hillsborough and Rockingham counties along the Massachusetts border have made up roughly 75 percent of the state’s 2,054 positive cases of COVID-19.
None of the five counties north of Concord have had more than 3 percent of the state's cases.
“I don’t know if we scan separate things out by county. We may have to have it extend in some form statewide. We’re still working on that,” Sununu said.
More aid to the homeless
Sununu announced plans to spend $3 million from federal CARES Act money to support programs serving the homeless.
This will include eight weeks of an undisclosed amount of “pay stipend” to increase salaries for those who provide person-to-person care.
The rest of the money will go in direct aid to homeless shelters and to support building more affordable housing targeted for these citizens.
“This is a great opportunity to get the funds where they need to go,” Sununu said.
Earlier this month, Sununu unveiled plans to increase by $300 per week the pay of those who give direct care to low-income, disabled and senior clients who get health insurance through the federal-state Medicaid program.
Shibinette said in one day this week 80 people called the state's 2-1-1 line to get information on how to be tested for the virus.
As of Tuesday, 19,400 or about 1.4 percent of the state's population have been tested.
Sununu and Shibinette announced plans Monday to ramp up testing to up to 1,500 a day including at five, new satellites outside hospitals where the public can go with a doctor's note to get tested.
"The best place to find out how to get a test is to call your provider," said Shibinette, adding the 2-1-1 line can be helpful to those without insurance who need to get tested.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, completed a health care alert that advises doctors and patients that anyone with "any symptom" of the virus, no matter how serious, should be tested.
Reducing incentive not to work
Several business professionals from restaurant, retail sales to child care providers have told Sununu’s working groups that the $600-per-week enhanced benefit for those on unemployment makes it hard to convince their employees to return on the job.
Sununu praised the reopening plan proposed by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., earlier this week that suggested once the $600 benefit expires on July 31, Congress should consider a “gradual reduction” to the benefit.
“Ultimately you do want employees go back to work,” said Sununu, who called the $600 benefit "very lucrative."
“Most employees want to go back to work if they are safe," he said.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald is working with business leaders on how to craft a proposal to offer company owners some immunity from being sued for damages if one of their employees upon a return to work got the virus, Sununu added.
“It’s a key issue. You want to make sure they are protected about something that is out of their control,” Sununu said.