Surgeons provide protective equipment for first responders

Two surgeons from Portsmouth Regional Hospital have partnered with a company across the country to obtain specialized masks for first responders in seven southern New Hampshire communities.
Doctors Akhil and Deeptha Sastry partnered with friends Dr. Robert Cho, chief of staff at Shriners Hospital in Los Angeles, and Ellen Bennett, who founded an apron business for restaurant workers, Hedley & Bennett, to create the masks.
Akhil Sastry said Bennett came up with the idea to make cloth masks after California was the first state to issue a stay-at-home order to combat COVID-19. She wanted to find a way to help using her manufacturing capacities.
Bennett and Cho co-created the masks, which allows for a filter application. For added protection, they began using Halyard instrument wraps — which are typically used to protect surgical equipment prior to operations — for the filters.
Cho deployed these masks to Shriners Health System and when COVID-19 hit hard on the East Coast, the Sastrys saw an opportunity to do their part.
“When things started to unravel in New York City, what became glaringly apparent is that first responders were starting to contract the virus and obviously all of the negative manifestations associated with the virus were materializing so my wife came up with the idea and said, ‘What do you think about doing something for our first responders?’” Akhil Sastry said.
Deeptha Sastry said she was concerned because they knew local first responders did not have enough personal protective equipment. When they reached out to local agencies the Sastrys found out there were agencies in the area using up to 300 surgical masks a week.
Hedley & Bennett rushed an order at cost to the Sastrys and the medical staff at Portsmouth Regional Hospital helped pay for 700 masks for first responders in Portsmouth, Dover, Rochester, New Castle, Madbury, Exeter and Londonderry.
That includes police, firefighters and EMTs.
Deeptha Sastry said the Halyard filters they inserted locally inside the Hedley & Bennett masks they gave first responders is key. Halyard is very good at trapping small particles by design.
“The problem with regular surgical masks is you don’t have great filtration so just like we see on TV all the time now, wearing masks protects the other person but not necessarily yourself. These give that little bit of extra protection for the person wearing them,” Deeptha Sastry said.
The Hedley & Bennett masks using Halyard are not meant to replace N95 masks, which are still the most effective at preventing infection, the Sastrys emphasized.
Hedley & Bennett is selling washable, reusable fabric face masks which people can add their own filter to on their website. They cost $22 and for every mask purchased, one is donated to someone in need.