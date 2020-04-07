Survey says NH remains in top 10 fighting COVID-19

CONCORD — New Hampshire took a dip but remained in the top 10 of states with the most aggressive efforts to limit exposure to COVID-19, according to an updated survey.
The latest ranking from WalletHub put New Hampshire in ninth place, which was down from fourth best it had earned in a March 23 survey by the organization.
In the first ranking of the states by this group on March 16, New Hampshire was 11th best.
The ranking of 51 different metrics bears little relationship with the actual infection rate in each state from the coronavirus.
New York placed first and remained the epicenter of the virus.
Rhode Island (sixth) and Massachusetts (eighth) ranked higher than New Hampshire in the survey, but both New England neighbors have much higher rates of positive cases and deaths from the disease than this state has.
What appeared to pull down the Granite State in this new survey was economic impact from the pandemic as in that metric, New Hampshire placed 34th.
Soon after the outbreak, New Hampshire had one of the largest increases in jobless claims as Gov. Chris Sununu expanded benefits and signed an executive order that waived a one-week waiting period before the unemployed can collect.
Other variables in the survey for economic impact include the concentration of workers in "accommodations and food service" along with the number of workers employed in small business and receive wages hourly rather than based on a salary.
Nearly three quarters of the survey was based on "prevention & containment" actions each state has taken and in this New Hampshire was judged to be eighth best.
In the other cohort, "risk factors & infrastructure," New Hampshire ranked 12th, officials said.
Here's the link to the latest survey: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-aggressive-states-against-coronavirus/72307/#methodology