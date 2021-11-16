CONCORD — Vaccine mandate opponents turned out in force Tuesday to support a comprehensive ban that would prevent any private or public entity from requiring employees to be inoculated against COVID-19.
House Republican leaders took delight in advancing this proposed ban on the day President Joe Biden was in New Hampshire.
Carolyn Stuart, a physical therapist in Rochester, said she lost her job on Oct. 29 because her employer, which had clients in Maine, was complying with that state’s vaccine mandate.
“I have been working for 31 years, and I saw COVID patients last year,” Stuart said, her voice breaking during five hours of testimony before the House Education Committee in Representatives Hall.
Alan Easton of Greenfield said he’ll soon be out of his health care job because he won’t take what he considers to be an experimental drug.
“I think this body needs to stand up in support of this,” said Easton, who said big-Pharma money speeded the vaccine’s path to market.
“If it smells fishy, it’s probably a fish,” he said.
The ban was proposed as an amendment to a bill limiting COVID-related liability for businesses and institutions of higher education.
As written, the ban would apply to all corporations, governments, nonprofits and “any other entity,” which would include religious organizations, sports programs or civic clubs.
Any employee can refuse to take the vaccine on the grounds of “personal conscience” or “prior recovery from COVID-19,” as well as for either religious or other medical reasons.
The move is in response to Biden’s vaccine mandate, which, starting Jan. 4, will require that workers in all companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated or tested weekly for the virus.
Steve Ahnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, said the “overwhelming majority” of health care workers support the mandate for their workforce.
“They know it is the most effective means to keep their patients, colleagues and communities safe,” Ahnen said.
Ban backers pack room
Nearly four times as many spoke in favor of the proposed ban as against it, the latest demonstration of how organized vaccine mandate opponents are.
After the hearing, the House panel approved the measure, 11-8. Rep. Barbara Shaw, D-Manchester, was the only Democrat to vote in favor.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, came into the House chamber to watch the committee vote.
Packard and Osborne both issued statements celebrating the decision.
“Employers are struggling to fill vacancies, gas and food prices are rising, and chaos reigns at the border — the President has shown his ineptitude to lead,” Packard said in a statement after the vote. “He has instead chosen to rule by mandates; that is not the NH way — and today’s small victory proved that.”
Gov. Chris Sununu, who supported the state joining two lawsuits against federal vaccine mandates, has defended the right of any private employer to compel its workers to get the shots.
“As the governor has repeatedly said, he is opposed to the government either prohibiting or mandating vaccines on private businesses,” said Benjamin Vihstadt, the governor’s spokesman.
Building Community New Hampshire, an organization that works with refugee population, requires employees to be vaccinated.
“My employees work in close contact with all kinds of people,” said executive director Rick Minard.
Dr. Gary Sobelson opposed the ban on behalf of the New Hampshire Medical Society.
“It flies in the face of our sense of scientific reasoning,” Sobelson said.
Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, pressed Sobelson on how patients are given “informed consent” if they are forced to take a vaccine to keep their job.
“Individuals have a right not to get a vaccine,” Sobelson answered. At issue is “the extent is to which that right extends to the right to hold a job,” he said.
Other opposition
The Business & Industry Association and New Futures were among other groups opposed to the proposal.
J.R. Hoell, treasurer of Rebuild NH, had urged the committee to add penalties.
“What happens if someone goes ahead and puts in place the jab-vs.-job requirement. How do you stop that?” Hoell asked.
Not all conservatives were on board.
The New Hampshire House Liberty Alliance came out in opposition.
“While we support legislative efforts to mitigate the harm of the federally-imposed mandates, this amendment negatively impacts freedom of association by restricting the actions of private entities who wish to require vaccination independent of federal mandates,” the group said in a bulletin.
The Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a free-market think tank, earlier had opposed the idea.
“The state has no grounds for intervening in these private business decisions,” President Andrew Cline wrote in a blog post.
“Gov. Chris Sununu called a state ban on private-sector vaccine mandates ‘Communism.’ That goes too far. But such intervention certainly would represent a small step toward statism and away from property rights and personal freedom.”
House Democrats were upset Packard moved one House Republican, Rep. Ralph Allard of Pittsfield, from the House Education Committee to the House Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee.
Democratic leaders claimed this was out of concern Allard might not back the ban.
Ladd said he had no idea why the decision was made.
“This political stunt should be a concern to everyone,” said Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton. “The House speaker’s decision to gerrymander the proceeding is a disgrace.”