Convicted of defrauding his employer of millions, a former United Way vice president has asked a federal judge to let him out of jail because his compromised immune system makes him vulnerable to COVID-19.
District Court Judge Joseph Laplante held an emergency hearing Monday on a request from Windham resident Imran Alrai that he be released into the custody of his wife and ordered confined to his home.
“Keeping Mr. Alrai detained at this time unnecessarily and cruelly exposes him to a pandemic that not even the finest hospitals around the world are equipped to handle,” reads a court submission last week by his lawyer, Michael E. Strauss of Manchester.
Laplante did not make an immediate ruling during the hearing in U.S. District Court in Concord, said Dena Blanco, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Scott Murray. Alrai’s lawyer plans to file additional material with the judge, Blanco said.
Strauss made additional filings after the Merrimack County jail, where Alrai has been held since his conviction, disclosed late last week that one of its corrections officers tested positive for COVID-19.
Late last year, Laplante convicted Alrai of 44 counts of wire fraud, money laundering and transportation of stolen property. He has surrendered his U.S. and Pakistani passports and is scheduled for sentencing before Laplante in July. Prosecutors anticipate a prison sentence of six to seven years.
Prosecutors are fighting the release, saying Alrai has strong ties to Pakistan, including real estate holdings and $1 million that he has wired to the country that has never been accounted for. They note Alrai’s penchant for lying, a proven ability to disguise himself and the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence.
“Alrai’s three-month period of confinement at Merrimack County makes the potential for flight even more real. Alrai has seen a new reality. If he is released again for two-and-a-half months, and knows he faces the strong likelihood of many years of further confinement, the temptation to abscond to preserve his liberty may ultimately prevail,” reads a brief submitted by federal prosecutor John S. Davis.
Alrai’s lawyers, however, have pointed out that U.S. Attorney General William Barr has encouraged the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to release some inmates to home confinement based on factors such as public safety, conduct in prison and the inmate’s vulnerability to COVID-19.
Alrai was an information technology (IT) professional at the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley in Boston from 2012 to 2018 and rigged the bidding process at the organization so contracts would go to a company he secretly owned and operated.
Prosecutors said the United Way lost at least $3.1 million due to his company’s excessive billing, duplicate bills, and billing for unprovided services. Alrai personally enriched himself by $3.7 million, an expert witness testified at trial. Prosecutors have said he has wired $1.2 million in fraudulent proceeds to a bank account in Lahore, Pakistan.
In their pleadings, prosecutors said Alrai has continued attempts to shelter money. For example, over the last nine months he has moved $234,500 from a personal account to a business account. They said he shows no interest in restitution or following a judge’s order to repatriate sums wired to Pakistan.
Alrai, who is in his mid-40s, suffers from several medical conditions including anemia, hypothyroidism and pre-diabetes syndrome, his lawyers wrote. And he suffered complications from gastric bypass surgery that resulted in a weakened immune system.
“Detention exacerbates the threat of contracting COVID-19,” Strauss wrote. “Much like cruise ships and nursing homes, jails are extremely dangerous in a pandemic because social distancing and self-quarantining techniques cannot be deployed to combat community spread in these confined spaces.”
Laplante may decide to hold a future hearing on Strauss’ request, Blanco said.