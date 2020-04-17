LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift’s “Lover Fest” will be something to love in 2021. The singer’s reps announced Friday that the remaining shows she had scheduled for this summer, including a handful of dates on the East and West Coast in the United States, are being pushed back to next year.
“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” the singer wrote on her Twitter account. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”
The scheduled dates that were officially canceled Friday were July 25-26 in Inglewood, Calif., (at the still under construction SoFi Stadium, a venue that might have had a hard time opening in time for those shows now anyhow), July 31-August 1 in Foxborough, Mass., and July 18-19 in Brazil.
“The U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year,” a statement says.
“Tickets held for each of those shows will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders.”
The statement continued, “For those who desire refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows, they will be available starting May 1st subject to Ticketmaster terms. Watch for an email from Ticketmaster with instructions on how to request one. For currently available information on all other performance dates, please click here. Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future.”
It may be scant consolation to disappointed appearances, but Swift does have one appearance still scheduled — a brief one Saturday night on the “One World: Together at Home” prime-time special being produced by Global Citizen.