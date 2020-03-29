With remote learning set to take place for at least five more weeks in New Hampshire, teachers and students are taking technology to the next level while adjusting to their at-home classrooms.
At Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, at-home schooling has already been taking place for two weeks, while most schools throughout the state just completed their first week.
“We have selected a live model that uses Zoom and Google Meet to allow teachers to carry out classes in a live way,” said Jason Strniste, principal at Bishop Guertin. “Students go to classes at a set time, see their teachers, see their classmates and interact fully. We are replicating the entire experience of a full school day.”
Bishop Guertin is not alone in its efforts to implement interactive classrooms while school buildings are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bedford School District is also planning to utilize Google Meet in the coming weeks.
“We’re learning new routines, managing remote work spaces for everyone and generally getting used to the new modes of teaching and learning online,” Ed Joyce, principal at Ross Lurgio Middle School in Bedford, said in a statement.
Google Meet, a video conferencing tool, is just one tool that students and teachers can utilize during remote learning, but it is not the only online platform, Joyce said, stressing all core instruction will continue to be offered through traditional technologies as well.
“Yes, we are moving our curriculum forward, but more importantly, we are trying to provide a little bit of normalcy in what are obviously uncertain times,” said Leah Maciejewski, an English and Spanish teacher at Bishop Guertin. “We’ve been focusing on allowing our kids to continue their education, but also to continue to develop and foster community — keeping the students engaged and connected in what can be a very isolating experience.”
Students are already exceeding expectations, according to Maciejewski, who said she is incredibly proud of how the student body has responded. Teachers are also stepping up by hosting a variety of online shows such as science experiments, an ax-throwing competition, sports talk radio, cooking and cake decorating classes, said Kristie Mullin, an English teacher at Bishop Guertin.
“Zoom’s platform has been great because teachers can see all the students’ faces on one screen and receive the nonverbal feedback, such as head nods and thumbs up or down, that is crucial when explaining new concepts,” said Mullin. “For the most part, we have been able to conduct business as usual, and the students have responded well above and beyond our expectations.”
While many positive strides have been made in the world of remote learning, educators are still concerned about the extraordinary circumstances and the next steps.
“Teaching and learning is a transaction between the teacher and the learner that is dependent on active and dynamic participation. This has never been more true now when the teacher and the learner are separated physically and joined only by a common agreement to maintain that participation,” Mark McLaughlin, superintendent of the Merrimack School District, said in a letter to parents.
McLaughlin said it would be irresponsible not to consider the possibility that, in the future, teachers and students may fall victim to COVID-19.
“No one is immune from the effects of this current health crisis. As a result, we must consider what remote learning will look like in our school district if the very people upon whom we are relying to make it work are, for a period of time at least, unable to perform their duties as a result of this current health emergency,” he said.
Despite these tough times in education, McLaughlin said the partnerships and camaraderie among students, teachers, families, neighbors and school communities represent a silver lining that should not be ignored in this crisis.