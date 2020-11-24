Whether your children are learning remotely, part-time remotely or full-time in person, one thing is guaranteed: Their teacher is exhausted.
No amount of professional development could have prepared me for this. As a first-grade hybrid teacher, I know firsthand how strenuous the job has become this school year.
I feel comfortable speaking for all teachers when I say we were drawn to this profession in the first place because of the impact we make each day. That impact is less obvious over Zoom. It makes me question my value as an educator. In the face of that doubt, the kindness and camaraderie I have experienced this school year from parents, colleagues and students keeps me going.
I have received countless messages from overworked parents who go out of their way to express their gratitude. My inbox is filled with notes of thanks for a lesson they can hear me teaching from the next room or encouraging words when I’m experiencing technology issues. Those messages mean more to me than parents probably know.
When second-grade teacher Cassandra Montine asked if I would be available to pop into a Zoom meeting and say hello to my former students, I did not hesitate. Seeing their faces light up and hearing the excitement in their voices was restorative.
When first-grade classes had to be taught remotely for a week as a safety precaution, stress levels were running high. Kindergarten hybrid teachers Stacie Plourde and Nicole Phaneuf began a routine of daily mental-health check-ins with me. They even made a doughnut delivery to our team one morning. My colleagues feel like family now.
My classroom is much sparser these days, with most of the furniture removed and only seven students in it at a time. With the children wearing their little masks and seated at desks six feet apart, we manage to create ways to make socially distanced learning fun.
My students are aware of the pandemic that surrounds them and of the changes in their school habits, but that doesn’t affect their consistent love of learning.
Their enthusiasm is contagious and heartwarming. It restores my faith in my decision to continue in the profession I love.
By SAVANNA COSTA
First grade teacher
Fairgrounds Elementary School, Nashua